WATCH: Tiger Shroff receives roses, gifts from female fans on Valentine's Day; actor graciously poses for pics

Tiger Shroff commands immense adoration in Bollywood, celebrated not only for his acting prowess but also for his remarkable fitness and dance skills. The action hero boasts a significant fan base, particularly among youngsters and females, captivated by his charm and sculpted physique. Yet, it's his humility and down-to-earth demeanor that truly endear him to fans. Recently, on Valentine's Day, when a group of female admirers showered him with gifts and flowers, Tiger reciprocated their affection with warmth and a genuine smile.

Tiger Shroff is showered with roses, gifts from his female admirers on V-Day

Tiger Shroff recently found himself surrounded by a group of adoring female fans on Valentine's Day. They presented him with a cascade of red roses, bouquets, and heartfelt gifts as gestures of their admiration. Graciously, Tiger accepted the tokens of affection and took the time to interact with each fan personally, spreading warmth and smiles. He also generously posed for photographs with the group, making their Valentine's Day experience all the more memorable. Witness the heartwarming moment unfold:

Tiger Shroff's work front

In his professional endeavors, Tiger is set to grace the silver screen in Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film, slated for release on Eid 2024, recently wrapped up a portion of its shooting schedule in Jordan, where the team indulged in a unique celebration.

On February 1st, the Airlift actor shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram. The snapshot captured Akshay, Tiger, and their crew reveling in playful poses, adorned in head-to-toe black mud. Despite the unconventional attire, both actors radiated joy, clearly enjoying the moment.

Akshay added a touch of humor with his caption, quipping, “Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial.” He further explained the celebration, revealing, “This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!”

Since its announcement, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been generating excitement with posters and behind-the-scenes glimpses. Additionally, Tiger is gearing up for Singham Again, slated for release on August 15th this year.

