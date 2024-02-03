WATCH; Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and wife celebrate as 12th Fail completes 100 days in theaters

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail hit cinemas worldwide on October 27th, 2023, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The film has received widespread love and accolades for its compelling storytelling, stellar performances from the cast, and impeccable execution. The enthusiastic response from audiences has translated into impressive box office numbers, propelling 12th Fail to the status of a super hit. Riding high on this success, the makers organized a grand celebration to mark the film's triumph and its remarkable 100-day run in theaters.

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr pose with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi

On February 3, the creators of 12th Fail orchestrated a lavish celebration to commemorate the film's success. The event witnessed the presence of the entire cast, including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anand V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Adding to the significance of the occasion, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi were also in attendance, making the celebration even more memorable. The entire team gathered for a group picture, exuding radiant smiles and a sense of pride.

Take a look:

