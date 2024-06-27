What does Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai home look like? WATCH video for a quick house tour

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. He has been contributing to contemporary Indian cinema for several years. Known for movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijann, Badlapur, and many more, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Rautu Ka Raaz.

Ahead of the release, Nawazuddin had an exclusive house tour with Pinkvilla and opened up about his balcony, make-up rooms, posters, and many more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui loves his wall posters as he gives house tour

In an exclusive house tour video with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave us a peek into his workspace, bedroom, make-up room, terrace area, and many more.

Opening the door, the actor showed us the hall at first. It was filled with various literary posters such as Hamlet, Othello, Merchant of Venice, and others. The aestheticism of the hall was too soothing to miss. While speaking, he also unwrapped a poster and said, "One of the most interesting posters at the time and that is Rautu Ka Raaz. It is releasing on June 28 on ZEE5."

Siddiqui also added that he loves designing, aesthetics, and colors and showing the bar; he added that he designed it himself.

The importance of a home is comfort according to Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Further, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor added, "The importance of a home is where you can feel that finally there is nowhere to go, feel the comfortability and if the things are made your own way, then you love it." He also shared that his hall reminds him of his National School of Drama days as they were almost the same, and as they both give the same energy, the actor feels he is still learning things about acting, which satisfies him.

Taking to the hall where there was a big screen and several sofas, the actor added that this is where he watches films with others and discusses things regarding the same. Beside the hall, there was a soothing balcony filled with some comfortable chairs, and the greenery outside set the atmosphere.

He is fond of an airy atmosphere, so he has made big windows so he does not feel exhausted. Siddiqui added that in terms of film, this hall is his favorite. "I can watch the film Life of Others anytime. There are Ek Doctor Ki Maut, and Sparsh also that I can watch anytime," he shared.

Next is his make-up room. The room has a big mirror with some lights on it, and there are various make-up kits on the table. While showing it to us, Nawazuddin also opened up about his struggle days.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Now is the time for the actor's terrace. Taking us to the terrace, the 50-year-old actor added that this is the place where he sits with his friends and discusses various topics. The space has black designable chairs, and the roof is covered. There are some flowers on the terrace as well.

He also showed his gym space and said he goes there whenever he gets some time. The actor's bedroom has a white bed and white curtains; according to him, this is the smallest room in the house. The specialty of the room is one can see the greenery outside and feel peace. There is a room where the actor does script reading with others, and the room is filled with sofas and a book rack. In the end, we also got to see the actor's kitchen, which was neat and clean.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is set to be seen in Rautu Ka Raaz. The film will be released on June 28 on ZEE5.

