Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself ‘ugliest actor’ as he talks about unfair treatment in industry: ‘Shakalo se nafrat kyun hai…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood and he has proved that time and again with his versatile roles. He has often spoken up about the struggles he has faced in the industry when he started off. And now in a recent interview, he opened up about the unfair treatment he has faced because of his looks and color.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his appearance

Talking to News 18, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his looks and questioned why some people hate the way he looks. “Kyunki shakal hee aisi hai – itne badsurat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai,” added the actor. He further admitted that even he questions himself why he came into the film industry with such a bad face.

He further went on to say, “I’m the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry.” He stated that I believed in this as I am listening to all this from the start and now I have even started to agree to it. He also thanked Bollywood for giving him his due. Nawazuddin stated that he has no complaints from the industry and in fact thanked the directors for giving him a variety of characters. He concluded by saying that even if you have a little bit of talent, then this industry will give you a lot. The society has discrimination, not the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working as a watchman before getting his break in Bollywood

The actor who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Rautu Ka Raaz opened up about his family’s financial background while talking to Shubhankar Mishra. He admitted that his family was not poor and had enough money to live a decent life. He quipped that his looks were like that but he was never poor. When asked why he used to work as a watchman, the actor replied that he did so because he didn't want to take financial help from his family. He further explained that since he was following his passion and never shared with his family what he was doing; he tried to earn money in whatever way possible.

