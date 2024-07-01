Nawazuddin Siddiqui addresses backlash on kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku weds Sheru: ‘It’s the character, not me’

In a recent episode of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s LOL podcast, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui candidly addressed the controversy surrounding a kissing scene with co-star Avneet Kaur. The scene featured in Kangana Ranaut’s film sparked a mixed reaction from the audience. Nawazuddin, known for his versatility and intense roles, took the opportunity to clarify the intentions behind the scenes.

He explained that the kiss was not a personal act but a portrayal required by his character in the film. His comments shed light on the often misunderstood dynamics of on-screen performances and the distinction between actor's real self and their fictional roles.

Bharti Singh’s witty question to Nawazuddin Siddiqui on kissing scene in movies

During a lively podcast, Bharti humorously asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui about his thoughts on performing kissing scenes in films. She asked whether he feels shy or reluctant when directors include such scenes in scripts.

Nawazuddin, known for his versatility, explained that if a film's narrative demands a kissing scene, he is always ready to perform it. Bharti then asked if his rural upbringing made him nervous about these scenes.

Nawazuddin clarified that he doesn’t feel nervous, emphasizing the difference between real life and reel life. He addressed the backlash over his kiss with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru, stating that it's the characters, not the actors, who kiss.

Bharti added a personal touch, humorously stating that she could never let her husband Harsh kiss anyone on screen, nor could she imagine doing it with any actor herself. The podcast episode offered a blend of humor and insights into the professional boundaries actors navigate in their careers.

‘You have made me into the image of a serious actor,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Bharti and Harsh

Towards the end of the podcast, Bharti Singh humorously remarked that serious actors in the film industry often charge hefty amounts of money for their roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his intense portrayals, responded with a smile, denying the notion. He pointed out that the perception created by others has cast him as a serious actor.

Bharti, always quick with a witty follow-up, asked if Siddiqui was actually playful and humorous. With a twinkle in his eye, Siddiqui replied, “Are madam, hum kabhi baithenge tab batayenge aapko,” implying that if they ever sat down together, Bharti and Harsh would discover his fun-loving side.

The light-hearted conversation brought back memories of when the couple met Siddiqui on Kapil Sharma’s show. Bharti reminisced about how Kapil had later told her that Nawazuddin, despite his serious on-screen persona, was incredibly funny and outgoing in real life.

This revelation added a delightful layer to the podcast, showcasing Nawazuddin’s lesser-known playful side and deepening the camaraderie among the hosts and their guests.

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely recognized for his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), and Manto (2018), among others. Remarkably, eight of his films have been showcased at the Cannes Film Festival.

Siddiqui has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

