5 best Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies that are a must-watch

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies are nothing less than cinematic masterpieces, and they truly embody their roles and characters. Irrfan Khan, renowned for his charismatic presence and ability to seamlessly take on diverse roles, collaborated with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in notable films like The Lunchbox and New York.

Their on-screen chemistry and mutual respect elevated these films, showcasing their shared commitment to authentic storytelling.

Siddiqui, often hailed as a method actor with a penchant for complex characters, complements Irrfan Khan's finesse with his raw and intense portrayals. Together, they represented a refreshing wave of actors who thrive in unconventional narratives, challenging norms and captivating audiences with their realism and depth.

Their collaborations enriched the cinematic landscape and underscored their status as formidable actors of their generation.

5 best Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies that will keep you hooked to your seats

The Lunchbox

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur, Nakul Vaid, Bharati Achrekar

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Lunchbox is one of the best Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies, it tells the story of an unexpected connection sparked by a mistaken delivery in Mumbai's famed lunchbox service.

Ila, a young housewife (played by Nimrat Kaur), prepares a special meal for her inattentive husband. But it ends up with Saajan, a lonely widower nearing retirement, played by the brilliant Irrfan Khan. Through notes left in the lunchbox, they forge a unique friendship, sharing their hopes and dreams.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays Aslam, Saajan's curious colleague, adding a touch of humor to their heartwarming tale. As Ila and Saajan's bond deepens, they both find a renewed sense of purpose in a world that seems to have passed them by.

Paan Singh Tomar

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahie Gill, Imran Hasnee, Vipin Sharma, Rajiv Gupta

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Action

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the list of best Irrfan Khan movies, Paan Singh Tomar stands out. It is a biographical drama about a gifted athlete, Paan Singh, played by the phenomenal Irrfan Khan. A seven-time national steeplechase champion and a soldier, Paan Singh's life takes a drastic turn when a personal tragedy forces him to become a rebel against a corrupt system.

He transforms into a feared bandit in the Chambal Valley, evading capture by a relentless police officer. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a character within Paan Singh's gang, adding another layer to the complex story of a champion athlete turned outlaw.

New York

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Prime Video

New York explores the aftermath of 9/11 through the eyes of various characters. The movie stars Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles. Irrfan Khan takes on the role of Roshan, an FBI agent who uses his cultural understanding to navigate the investigation.

This is one of best Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies, as he delivers a powerful performance as Zilgai, a man wrongly detained and tortured by authorities. Their contrasting experiences highlight the complexities and tensions surrounding the event.

The Bypass

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sundar Dan Detha, Manorama Goswami, Kasthuri Shankar, Karuna Pandey

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: YouTube

The Bypass is a gritty short film set on a desolate Indian highway. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and a friend brutally rob and kill travelers. Their dark world collides with Irrfan Khan, a corrupt policeman who preys on the same victims.

A tense game of power unfolds as the lines blur between predator and prey. The silent film, devoid of dialogue, relies on the raw performances of these two powerhouses of Indian cinema.

Aaja Nachle

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Madhuri Dixit, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kunal Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Akshaye Khanna

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Dance, Musical

Release Year: 2007

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Aaja Nachle features Madhuri Dixit, playing Dia, a dancer returning to revive a rundown theater. Irrfan Khan actually has a special appearance, not a starring role. He portrays Farooque, the practical husband of Dia's best friend, Najma. Farooque represents a viewpoint that prioritizes business over art, contrasting with the film's message about the power of dance and creativity.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddim Siddiqui plays the role of Dhan Kuber in a dance musical. The duo made a cameo in this movie and won acclaim for their brief roles.

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies have exemplified a rare blend of talent and authenticity in Indian cinema. Their partnership transcends mere on-screen chemistry, showcasing a mutual dedication to portraying intricate characters with depth and conviction.

Both actors are celebrated for their ability to breathe life into diverse roles, challenging conventional narratives and leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

