PIC: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora begins her acting journey; actor enjoys a theatre show with her

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made significant strides in the industry with his versatile and remarkable acting skills. Having firmly established his name in Bollywood, he is now seeing his daughter, Shora, follow in his footsteps. Recently, Shora embarked on her acting career in London, with Nawazuddin accompanying her. The father-daughter duo also enjoyed some quality time together in London.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter begins her acting journey in London

Yes, you read that right! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter has started her acting journey in London. On Instagram Stories, the Haddi actor shared a photo of her with friends from her acting workshop, captioning it, “Shora with her friends,” and adding, “Acting workshop London.”

He also spent some quality time with Shora, sharing a video of them together at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on daughter Shora’s passion for acting

Previously, Nawazuddin disclosed that Shora pursued admission into her school’s performing arts department with determination, even pleading with her teacher. At just 14, she is already immersing herself in world cinema. In an interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin shared, “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing art faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, ‘I want to learn acting’.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on personal and professional front

On the personal front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has two children with Aaliya Siddiqui: daughter Shora and son Yaani. Although the couple faced divorce proceedings last year due to a property dispute, they have since resolved the issue.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest appearance was in the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz. He is set to star in Section 108 next, alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra.

