Bharti Singh talks about Kapil Sharma's consistent motivation that transformed her career during standup comedy

In a candid revelation during her latest podcast episode, Bharti Singh opened up about the profound influence of her dear friend and mentor, Kapil Sharma, on her journey in the entertainment industry, especially during the standup comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Reflecting on their close bond, she recounted how Kapil's unwavering support and motivation have been pivotal in shaping her career and bolstering her confidence.

Bharti Singh's heartfelt words underscored their enduring camaraderie and mutual respect, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics that have fueled her success.

Bharti reveals to Nawazuddin Siddiqui about her relation with Kapil Sharma

In the latest episode of the LOL podcast, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to discuss his upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz premiering on ZEE5. Amidst their conversation, Bharti shared a touching anecdote about her journey in comedy, particularly her time on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where Kapil Sharma, Bharti’s co-contestant played a pivotal role as her steadfast support.

Reflecting on her stand-up comedy experiences, Bharti fondly recalled Kapil's pre-performance pep talks. He would consistently boost her morale, reminding her that the audience was there to appreciate her talent and eagerly await her performance. This encouragement not only uplifted Bharti's spirits but also fueled her confidence to shine on stage.

Known affectionately as the comedy queen, Bharti has always held her fellow comedians in high regard. She expressed deep admiration for Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri, highlighting how their mentorship and camaraderie have been invaluable throughout her comedic journey. Their unwavering support, she emphasized, has been a cornerstone in her growth and success in the entertainment industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s generous advice to Bharti Singh

During their lively discussion on the LOL podcast, after Bharti talks about her experience working with Kapil Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui playfully suggested that Bharti Singh explore playing a gangster role in films, praising her suitability for such characters.

Bharti, known for her comedic prowess, admitted to finding it challenging to stay serious in roles, often injecting humor into her dialogues even in serious scenes. This candid admission highlighted her natural inclination towards comedy and the difficulty she faces in portraying strictly dramatic roles without adding her signature comedic touch.

In contrast, Nawazuddin shared his fondness for comedy, revealing that he has enjoyed playing comedic roles alongside Rajpal Yadav during their theater days. This revelation challenged the perception of Nawazuddin as solely a serious actor, showcasing his versatility and adding depth to his acting journey.

Their exchange not only underscored the diverse approaches to acting but also offered insights into how these talented artists navigate their craft with authenticity and passion, resonating with audiences eager to understand the complexities of the entertainment industry.

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian and TV personality renowned for creating multiple comedy shows and hosting various award ceremonies. She has been a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 (2012), Nach Baliye 8 (2017), and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019).

In 2019, she featured in Khatra Khatra Khatra, a series conceptualized by her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, for Colors TV. Since 2016, Singh has consistently been listed in Forbes India's Celebrity 100.

