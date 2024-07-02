Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'idea should be to make good films' as he discusses actors' fee hike; opens up on small films doing wonders on OTT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Rautu Ka raaz and received a good response from the viewers. Amidst this, he discussed actors hiking their fees and how small films are doing wonders once they are released on OTT platforms.

In a recent interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that there is no harm for actors to charge a film's fees after the film is completed instead of at the beginning of the film.

"I don't know about others, but my fee is very balanced. Auron ke hote honge fee hike, mera nahi hai (Others might hike their fees, I don't). But a good film should be made at any cost, and for that, if we take the fees later instead of at the beginning of the movie, there is no harm in that. The idea should be to make good films, without any burden," Nawazuddin told the portal.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also added that there is a change in the industry because of small films. According to him, these small films that make a name for themselves when they're released internationally have brought about a little bit of change.

They do wonders when they are later promoted on OTT. The actor also shared that big films don't have any solid content in them; the packaging is very good but there is nothing inside. "Thank God OTT platforms promote great actors, great content, and films," Siddiqui concluded.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself ‘ugliest actor’ as he talks about unfair treatment in industry

In a recent conversation with News18, Nawazuddin opened up about his looks and questioned why some people hate the way he looks. “Kyunki shakal hee aisi hai—itne badsurat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai, jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai,” added the actor.

He further called himself the ugliest actor physically in the film industry and added that he believed in this because he had been listening to it from the beginning, and now, even he has started to agree with it. The actor also thanked Bollywood for giving him his due and stated that even if you have a little bit of talent, then this industry will give you a lot.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's Rautu Ka Raaz is currently streaming on ZEE5.

