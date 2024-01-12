Agastya Nanda REACTS to The Archies getting 'mixed' responses; says 'We gave it our best'

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda made a striking debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in December last year. The film, however, received mixed responses on social media. In an interview, Agastya opened up on various topics, and one of them was his debut film The Archies getting mixed responses. He added that "no one made a film with bad intentions."

Agastya Nanda says he did not know how to deal with it after The Archies received mixed responses

During an exclusive interview with Film Companion, Agastya Nanda was asked to share his reaction to The Archies' receiving mixed reactions after the release.

He stated, "I did not know how to deal with it honestly. When you are not prepped in this area, you don't know that many people have many opinions. That was okay. You must have your opinion. I did not know what was going on. Some people hated it, some people liked it, and some people were indifferent to it. No one made a film with bad intentions. We made it because we really loved it and we gave it our best."

Agastya further added that The Archies did not work on some levels. Expressing his wish to work hard, he said, "It's my first try and I'm gonna work hard." He also added that to get to that realization, it took him some time. Agastya candidly shared that when you expect validation and it does not work out, it hurts but it also motivates.

Elaborating on how he learned a lot during The Archies, Agastya shared, "I learned a lot in this past month just about gratitude that I was like okay, it may have not worked to the way we expected it but I got a break."

He also added that he got to showcase himself on a huge platform, got to work with one of the finest directors, made six lovely friends, and also got brilliant exposure. "I gave it my best and I'll keep giving it my best," concluded Nanda.

About The Archies

Apart from Agastya Nanda, the film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot in the lead roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama is based on Archie Comics. Set in the 1960s, the film shows the characters brimming with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything that comes with being a young adult. The film was released on December 7 on Netflix.

Agastya Nanda's upcoming project

According to reports, Sriram Raghavan has cast Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal in the movie, while Dharmendra will portray his father, M L Khetarpal. Pinkvilla recently revealed that Agastya will begin filming for Ekkis in January 2024. The young actor has attended acting workshops with Sriram and received specialized training from acting coaches to refine his body language and embody the character of India's revered war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

