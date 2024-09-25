What to watch this weekend: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar's Taaza Khabar 2 to Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur’s Binny And Family

The last Friday of September is around the corner and there’s a sea of entertainment waiting to greet you. In addition to several re-releases available to watch in theatres, there are some exciting new premieres as well. Have a look at this Pinkvilla-curated watch plan for your upcoming weekend. Read on.

1. Taaza Khabar 2

Release Date: September 27

September 27 Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, Nitya Mathur, Mahesh Manjrekar

Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, Nitya Mathur, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Himank Gaur

Himank Gaur Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A sequel to Bhuvan Bam’s digital debut that was first released in January 2023, this part will carry forward the plot. In Taaza Khabar season 2, audiences will be on the edge of their seats as Vasya’s character faces off against his most formidable adversary, Yusuf Akhtar. After the success of the first part, fans cannot wait to know what is there to unfold in season 2.

2. Binny and Family

Release Date: September 27

September 27 Cast: Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Naman Tripathi

Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Naman Tripathi Director: Ssanjay Tripaathy

Ssanjay Tripaathy Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Coming-of-age drama Where to Watch: Theaters

This movie marks the debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini on the big screen. Touted as an emotional roller coaster, Binny and Family is a coming-of-age drama that explores the journey of two generations.

Advertisement

The YouTube description of the plot reads, “Binny, a conflicted, punk, and rebellious teenage girl living in London, and her conservative grandfather from a small town in Bihar, are as different as chalk and cheese. However, a dramatic incident in their lives brings them together. Can they become friends and make a difference in each other’s lives?”

3. Love, Sitara

Release Date: September 27

September 27 Star Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Sidhhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani

Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Sidhhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani Director: Vandana Kataria

Vandana Kataria Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Coming-of-age drama Where to Watch: Zee 5

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies, not much is known about the plot of the movie. However, the makers while announcing the film had written, “A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor!”

4. Honeymoon Photographer

Release Date: September 27

September 27 Cast: Asha Negi, Apeksha Porwal, Sahil Salathia, Rajeev Siddhartha, Samvedna Suwalka, and Jason Tham

Asha Negi, Apeksha Porwal, Sahil Salathia, Rajeev Siddhartha, Samvedna Suwalka, and Jason Tham Director : Arjun Srivastava

: Arjun Srivastava Genre : Murder mystery

: Murder mystery Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Advertisement

Produced by Rishabh Seth's Green Light Productions, Honeymoon Photographer revolves around Ambika Nath (played by Asha) who is a honeymoon photographer catering to the whims of her affluent clients, Adhir and Zoya Irani.

What begins as a picturesque getaway swiftly spirals into chaos when Adhir is found lifeless on the beach. Ambika wakes up the next morning without any memory of the night before and her date missing, leaving her the main suspect in a disturbing murder case.

Which of these movies or series are you looking forward to watching this weekend? Tell us @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: OPINION: Laapataa Ladies’ entry in Oscars 2025 is a revolution— of rural tales, feminism in cinema, agency and independence