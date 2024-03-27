What to watch this weekend: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Crew to Raveena Tandon's Patna Shuklla
What to watch this weekend: These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
A lot of exciting movies, shows, and series are upcoming this week of March 2024. Entertainment lovers, get ready to enjoy new shows in theaters, and leading OTT platforms. Let's dive deep into the list curated by Pinvkilla that you can binge-watch this weekend.
1. Crew
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: March 29
- Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma
- Director: Rajesh Krishnan
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew traces the journeys of three ambitious women, steering them into unforeseen circumstances that entangle them in a web of deceit.
2. Patna Shuklla
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: March 29
- Stars: Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami
- Director: Vivek Budakoti
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Patna Shuklla narrates the story of a small-time lawyer and homemaker, Tanvi Shuklla, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, which affects the lives and careers of thousands of honest and hard-working youngsters every year.
3. The Great Indian Kapil Show
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: March 30 (Every Saturday)
- Stars: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. This laugh-out-loud variety talk show will witness celebrity guests, hilarious antics, and his signature supporting cast.
