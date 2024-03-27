What to watch this weekend: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Crew to Raveena Tandon's Patna Shuklla

A lot of exciting movies, shows, and series are upcoming this week of March 2024. Entertainment lovers, get ready to enjoy new shows in theaters, and leading OTT platforms. Let's dive deep into the list curated by Pinvkilla that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Crew

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 29

March 29 Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Rajesh Krishnan Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew traces the journeys of three ambitious women, steering them into unforeseen circumstances that entangle them in a web of deceit.

2. Patna Shuklla

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 29

March 29 Stars: Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami

Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami Director: Vivek Budakoti

Vivek Budakoti Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Patna Shuklla narrates the story of a small-time lawyer and homemaker, Tanvi Shuklla, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, which affects the lives and careers of thousands of honest and hard-working youngsters every year.

Advertisement

3. The Great Indian Kapil Show

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 30 (Every Saturday)

March 30 (Every Saturday) Stars: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. This laugh-out-loud variety talk show will witness celebrity guests, hilarious antics, and his signature supporting cast.

ALSO READ: 10 captivating Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa movie shayaris