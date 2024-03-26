10 captivating Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa movie shayaris

Fanaa movie shayaris are still used by lovers, proving they are evergreen. For all you Kajol and Aamir Khan fans, it is delightful that the romance, crime, and drama epic Fanaa will complete 12 years in May this year. Aamir Khan and Kajol play the lead roles; where Aamir is a tourist-cum-terrorist and flirts with Kajol, who is a blind woman, in the first half of the movie. Then, the lead lady fell in love with the good-cum-bad guy and also regained her sight to know Aamir's true identity.

The movie starring Aamir Khan and Kajol is also famous for another captivating reason: it is full of beautiful, unforgettable shayaris.

Here are 10 best Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa movie shayaris

1. “Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se hum mein bhulaoge kaise… hum woh khushboo hai joh saanson mein bastein hai, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise”

Speaking about the translation of the line - How will you go away from me, how will you forget me from your heart… I am the fragrance that resides in your breath; how will you be able to stop your breath?

2. “Tere dil mein meri saanson ko panaah mil jaye … tere ishq mein meri jaan fanaa ho jaye”

The above line is one of the best Fanaa movie shayaris ever. The translation of the line is - May my breath find shelter in your heart… may my life be lost in your love.

3. “Bekhudi ki zindagi hum jiya nahi karte … jaam doosron se cheenkar hum piya nahi karte … unko mohabbat hai toh aakar izhaar karen … peecha hum bhi kisika kiya nahi karte”

The translation of the above line is - We cannot live foolishly… We cannot live without fear of others… If we love each other, we must express who we are…

4. “Aag suraj mein hoti hai, jalna zameen ko padta hai … mohabbat nigahein karti hai, tadapna dil ko padta hai”

This is one of the beautiful Fanaa movie shayaris. The translation is - There is fire in the sun and jealousy on the earth… there is love in the eyes; there is desire in the heart."

5. “Bhool karke agar humse koi bhool hui ho, toh bhool samajhkar bhula dena … lekin bhulana sirf bhool ko, galati se bhi hum mein na bhula dena”

If we have committed a mistake by mistake, then consider it a mistake and forget it… but just forget the mistake; do not forget me even by forgetting.

6. “Pani se pyaas nah bhuji toh maikhane ki taraf chal nikla … soocha shikayat karoon teri khuda se … par khuda bhi tera aashiq nikla”

I didn't feel thirsty because of the water, so I went towards the kitchen... I thought of complaining to God... but God also turned out to be your lover.

7. “Kehte hai pyar mein neend udh jaati hai … koi humse bhi mohabbat kare … kambhakt neend bahut aati hai”

It is said that love makes one lose sleep… If someone loves me too… then I feel very sleepy.

8. “Aisa laga khuda ne rakh diya hamare dil pe haath … liya naam hamare unhone kuch aisi ada ke saath”

It felt as if God had placed His hand on my heart… He took my name so easily.

9. “Insaan ki khwaish ki koi inteha nahi … do gaz zameen chahiye do gaz kafan ke baad”

There is no limit to human desires… After two yards of shroud, two yards of land is also necessary.

10. “Adhoori saans thi, dhadkan adhoori thi, adhoore hum … magar ab chaand poora hai falak pe … aur ab poore hai hum”

The breath was incomplete, the heartbeat was incomplete, we were incomplete… but now the moon is complete on the surface… and now we are complete

About Fanaa

The movie Fanaa was directed by Kunal Kohli. Speaking about the story of the film, Rehan (Aamir Khan), a tour guide and notorious flirt, meets Zooni (Kajol), a blind Kashmiri woman. She is determined to live independently and disregards her friends' advice to ignore Rehan. He teaches her how to experience life to the fullest but withholds a terrible secret that could destroy them both.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has not yet announced his next film, but he has two major movies lined up as a producer. Aamir's next production, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas 2024. Speaking about the film during his online interaction with fans, he said, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh."

After that, his next production, Lahore 1947, is expected to hit cinemas on Republic Day 2025. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, along with Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's anthology series Lust Stories 2. Furthermore, she has Karan Johar's Sarzameen in the pipeline, marking Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

