8 best Hollywood action movies Hindi dubbed: Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception to Emily Blunt-Tom Cruise's Edge Of Tomorrow

Action films are surely the staple of Hollywood. They know how to deliver films in this genre, hence, some of the best action films come out of Hollywood. When the films are filled with thrills and suspense, our eyes are glued to the screens. Some of the main reasons why action films attract the audience are, they are full of stunts, amazing car chases, and explosions. Hollywood movies are being dubbed in Hindi for the Indian audience as well. Undoubtedly, the dubbing has been amazing. If you feel bored on the weekends, check out our curated list where we have collected some of the best Hollywood movies that were dubbed in Hindi.

Here is a list of 8 best Hollywood movies Hindi dubbed

1. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Running Time: 2h 37min

2h 37min IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Movie Star Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Kyle Chandler, Chris Patt, Reda Kateb, James Gandolfini

Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Kyle Chandler, Chris Patt, Reda Kateb, James Gandolfini Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow Writer: Mark Boal

Mark Boal Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Zero Dark Thirty is a 2012 American action thriller film directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal. The film dramatizes the nearly decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden, the terrorist network AI-Qaeda leader, after the September 11 attacks. This film is one of the best action Hollywood movies in Hindi list.

2. The Expendables (2010)

Running Time: 1h 43min

1h 43min IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Movie Star Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Terry Crews, Randy Couture

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Terry Crews, Randy Couture Director: Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone Writer: Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren

Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Netflix, YouTube

A group of hardened mercenaries are tasked with a mission to overthrow a South American dictator. When they learn that the dictator is the puppet of a former CIA agent.

3. Source Code (2011)

Running Time: 1h 33min

1h 33min IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Sci-fi

Thriller, Sci-fi Movie Star Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Arden, Russell Peters, Cas Anvar

Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Arden, Russell Peters, Cas Anvar Director: Duncan Jones

Duncan Jones Writer: Ben Ripley

Ben Ripley Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Source Code, Helicopter pilot Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) is part of a top-secret military operation that allows him to experience the last few moments of the life of Sean Fentress, a man who died in a commuter train explosion. Colter's mission is to identify the bomber and prevent similar disasters. As Colter relives Sean's final moments, he becomes even more convinced that he can prevent the first tragedy from happening -- until his time runs out.

4. Suicide Squad (2016)

Running Time: 2h 2min

2h 2min IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Action, Fantasy, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Will Smith, David Harbour, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Common, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-agbaje

Margot Robbie, Will Smith, David Harbour, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Common, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-agbaje Director: James Gunn, David Ayer

James Gunn, David Ayer Writer: John Ostrander

John Ostrander Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

One of the famous Hollywood film series Suicide Squad was dubbed in Hindi. The story follows the most dangerous supervillains in the world, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn, and others, who are sent by the government to the isolated, hostile island of Corto Maltese. Only Col. Rick Flag is on the ground to control them as they walk through the treacherous jungle carrying cutting-edge weapons on a search-and-destroy operation sums up the Suicide Squad.

5. Safe House (2012)

Running Time: 1h 55min

1h 55min IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Nora Arnezeder, Joel Kinnaman, Brendan Gleeson

Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Nora Arnezeder, Joel Kinnaman, Brendan Gleeson Director: Daniel Espinosa

Daniel Espinosa Writer: David Guggenheim

David Guggenheim Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

Rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) has been eager to prove himself while cooling his heels at an inactive South African post. He gets his chance when Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), a turncoat operative, is brought to Weston's safe house for debriefing. But soon after Frost's arrival, the mercenaries attack, and Weston and Frost barely escape with their lives. The two men must join forces and try to survive long enough to find out who wants them dead.

6. Inception (2010)

Running Time: 2h 28min

2h 28min IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Action, Sci-fi Movie Star Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Marion Cotillard

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Marion Cotillard Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Writer: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, YouTube, Google Play

In Inception, Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a thief with the rare ability to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. His skills make him a hot commodity in the world of corporate espionage but also cost him everything he loves. He gets a chance at redemption when he's offered a seemingly impossible task: plant an idea in someone's mind. If he succeeds, it will be the perfect offense, but a dangerous enemy anticipates Cobb's every move.

7. Edge Of Tomorrow (2014)

Running Time: 1h 53min

1h 53min IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Action, Sci-fi Movie Star Cast: Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Riley

Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Riley Director: Doug Liman

Doug Liman Writer: Christopher McQuarrie, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth

Christopher McQuarrie, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

When Earth is attacked by invincible aliens, no military unit in the world can defeat them. Maj. William Cage (Tom Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned a suicide mission. Killed in moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, where he relives the same brutal fight and his death over and over again. However, his fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Emily Blunt) closer to defeating the aliens.

8. Mad-Max: Fury Road (2015)

Running Time: 2h

2h IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh-Keays-Byrne

Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh-Keays-Byrne Director: George Miller

George Miller Writer: Nick Lathouris, Brendan McCarthy

Nick Lathouris, Brendan McCarthy Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

After the fall of civilization, the tyrant Immortan Zo enslaves the survivors of the apocalypse inside the desert fortress fortress. When warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) leads the dictator's five wives on a daring escape, she allies with loner and former prisoner Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy).