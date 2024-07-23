When Govinda gifted his shirt to Raaj Kumar who used it as a handkerchief to wipe off his hands

Govinda, who is best known for movies like Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, and Partner to name a few, is one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. While Govinda has been away from silver screens for a while now, there was a time when he signed "70 films" after his debut, some of which he had to leave later on.

Govinda was once left speechless while working with his co-star Raaj Kumar in the 1989 film, Jung Baaz.

Govinda gifted Raaj Kumar a shirt on Jung Baaz set

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, filmmaker Mehul Kumar, who directed Jung Baaz, recalled an incident that happened between Govinda and Raaj Kumar on the set.

"Govinda ek shirt pehenke aaya tha toh Raaj sahab ne taareef kardi uski. Govinda ne socha sach mein taareef ki hogi toh phir (usne) shirt nikal ke Raaj sahab ko gift dedi (Govinda wore a shirt to the set which Raaj Kumar complimented the actor. Govinda didn’t get the sarcasm so he removed the shirt and gifted it to him)," Kumar said.

"Raaj sahab phir doosre din usi shirt ka rumaal bana ke like aagye set pe aur usi se sab haath saaf karte the (Raaj Kumar transformed it to into handkerchief and would use it to wipe off his hands on the set)," he added.

Talking about Govinda, the director shared that the actor didn't react, however, he may have felt bad about it.

When Raaj Kumar asked about Govinda's personality, recalls Mehul Kumar

In the same interview, Mehul Kumar remembered how Raaj Kumar would often witness Govinda shaking a leg on the sets. Recalling his words, the director said that the late veteran actor asked him about why Govinda keeps on dancing on the sets.

While the filmmaker laughed about it and replied that he was a dancer, the Tirangaa actor wasn't convinced.

Before Jung Baaz, Govinda and Raaj Kumar first worked together in Marte Dum Tak (1987).

Raaj Kumar is remembered for films like Saudagar, Waqt, Mother India, Pakeezah, Humraaz, Dil Ek Mandir, Heer Ranjha, and Neel Kamal.

