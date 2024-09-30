When Manoj Bajpayee and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack director Anubhav Sinha had 'atta for 2 rotis' and shared 1 each; Find more

Manoj Bajpayee is best known for movies like Satya, Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajneeti, and more. The celebrated actor has contributed to the Hindi cinema since the late 1990s. Bajpayee, who was last seen in Apoorv Singh Karki's Bhaiyya Ji, has been quite vocal about his struggling days before entering showbiz. There was a time when Manoj Bajpayee and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack director Anubhav Sinha had 'atta for 2 rotis' and shared one each.

During a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Anubhav Sinha reminisced about his 35-year-old journey with Manoj Bajpayee.

Sinha, who has known Bajpayee since 1989, said, "...From the time when we had atta just for 2 rotis, and we used to share one each."

The IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack director also revealed that the actor called him and expressed happiness after watching the series. Sinha shared that Bajpayee was quite proud of him, so much so that he called him twice as he was elated.

Anubhav Sinha continued that he feels proud when the Bhaiyya Ji actor performs "good work." Sinha, who has never collaborated with Bajpayee on a project, praised him, saying he is the kind of actor you’d want to work with in every film.

The Mulk director further shared that the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has a "logic" not to work with him, and the filmmaker appreciates his feelings. Sinha revealed that he offered him Bheed; however, the collaboration didn't work out.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Manoj Bajpayee got candid about not being offered rich roles except in a few movies. Bajpayee feels he is stereotyped for portraying "middle-class and lower-middle-class" characters and was never considered for "high-society roles" except in Zubeidaa, Veer-Zaara, and Gulmohar.

Anubhav Sinha has directed movies like Tum Bin, Ra.One, Mulk, Anek, Thappad, Article 15, and Bheed. He recently helmed Netflix's mini-series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Based on the Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, the series starred Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, and Patralekhaa. It was released on August 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee admits he was 'never considered for high-society roles' except in few films; says, 'No director could think of me as a rich guy'