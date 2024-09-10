IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma compares series' success with 'BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI'; congratulates Anubhav Sinha 'aapko SUPERHIT hua hai'

Vijay Varma was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's drama series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Based on real-life events, the series chronicles the incident of Indian Airlines flight IC 814's hijack that took place in 1999 en route to Kathmandu-Delhi journey. The actor plays the role of a pilot, Captain Sharan Dev in the series, inspired by Captain Devi Sharan known for his bravery during the 1999 hijacking. Amid IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack becoming the talk of the town, Vijay recently compared its success with the 'box-office Tsunami' on social media. The actor also congratulated director Anubhav Sinha for his 'superhit' series.

On September 9, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share a picture of himself donning his look from the series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Vijay looks smart as a pilot while he stands proudly in the uniform against the backdrop of a resting plane. The actor has a black uniform with yellow stripes on the cuffs and buttons at the front. He is sporting a pair of sunglasses.

His post also features a glimpse of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack reaching the top spot in the must-watch streaming originals in India. Extending the news to his fans, the actor penned a lengthy note for its successful run.

In the caption, Vijay compared IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack to "box-office Tsunami, thunderstorm and avalanche" while describing its success. Calling the series, a "world-class show", the actor referred to it as the "sweetest drizzle".

He also thanked the audience for watching Vijay-starrer. Vijay also tagged Anubhav Sinha and congratulated him for the "superhit" series.

Advertisement

"If this was a theatrical you’d hear words like BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI, THUNDERSTORM and AVALANCHE to describe the success. But since it’s just a world-class show.. I’d like to call it The Sweetest Drizzle. Thank you to our lovely audience Congratulating Sinha, Vijay added, Aapko SUPERHIT hua hai (Superhit is born)."

Take a look at his post here:

Director Anubhav Sinha dropped a reply in the comment section. "Aur aapko zindabad hua hai," Sinha wrote. Rajkummar Rao also commented on his post. "It’s a Tsunami brother and you are the silent toofan," read the comment. For the uninitiated, Rajkummar's wife, actress Patralekhaa featured as an air hostess in the series.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was released on August 29 this year. It also starred Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Patralekhaa.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor Vijay Varma reflects on his shift from Mirzapur's Bharat Tyagi to Captain Devi Sharan in Anubhav Sinha's series; says THIS