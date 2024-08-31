When Ranbir Kapoor was eager to apply henna for Channa Mereya song; Artist Veena Nagda says 'Shauk se mehendi lagate the'

"Achcha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna!" Remember when Ranbir Kapoor lipsynced these hard-hitting lyrics in his 2016 film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? While Anushka Sharma as Alizeh looked stunning in a 17 kg bridal lehenga, Ranbir as Ayaan, the bride's BFF surely stole the limelight with his wedding look. Ranbir sported henna hands in the soulful track sung by Arijit Singh. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda recently revealed that the actor was eager to apply henna. Ranbir was quite fond of the henna application on his hands, the mehendi artist tells it all.

During her latest interview with Bollywood Now, Veena Nagda shared her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. During the making of the song, Channa Mereya, Ranbir was enthusiastic to have mehendi on his hands.

Recalling the times with the actor, Veena said, "Ranbir bhi shauk se mehendi lagate the kyunki wo scene is tarah ka tha unke haath mein mehendi chahiye....(Ranbir was fond of the mehendi being applied to his hands. As per the scene requirement, Ranbir was supposed to have henna hands)."

Veena Nagda praised the Brahmastra actor by saying that he has a lot of fun on the sets. The famous mehendi artist also shared a hilarious anecdote about Ranbir while the actor was shooting for Channa Mereya. Veena remembered how whenever the mehendi would fall off after getting dry, the Animal star would approach her to get it fixed.

Meanwhile, Veena Nagda also applied mehendi to Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin during the making of Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Veena recounted that she went for a 45-day-long shoot at an outdoor location in Udaipur.

Speaking about her experience with Deepika and Kalki in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she said that the actresses wanted "proper" henna on their hands.

Directed, produced and written by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as the leads. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who came in the second half of the 2016 film, played a crucial role in it. It also starred Lisa Haydon. Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan made their respective appearances in the movie. Alia Bhatt made her cameo in Karan Johar's directorial.

