Did you know Ranveer Singh did not want wife Deepika Padukone's name in his mehendi initially? Artist Veena Nagda reveals inside details

Soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. The grand wedding was nothing short of an extravaganza. The couple for their mehendi ceremony had hired the very famous Veena Nagda. Now, Veena took a trip back memory lane and shared that Singh initially didn't want wifey's initial but a tiger in his mehendi design.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Now, Veena mentioned that Deepika had promised to hire her for her wedding while they were filming "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." She also noted that Ranveer initially planned to incorporate a symbol from one of his films into his mehendi but later chose to have his wife's name instead. Veena reminisced about her experience with Singh at the mehendi function, mentioning that the actor initially wanted a tiger design in his mehendi, referencing his upcoming film Simmba. However, he later decided to have Deepika's initials instead.

Veena mentioned that she didn't know she would be attending Ranveer and Deepika's wedding until she arrived at the visa office and saw a letter from Ranveer. She explained that the celebrity couple had booked her services for five days. When she pointed out that the mehendi function typically lasted just one day, they still paid her for all five days and ensured she enjoyed sightseeing in Italy.

Advertisement

Veena mentioned that while applying mehendi to Deepika in Lake Como, the weather was very cold, but Deepika, who was quite fond of mehendi, sat patiently for the process. Veena noted that despite the chill, Deepika had mehendi applied to both her hands and feet and did everything possible to achieve a dark color. She added that Deepika waited for the mehendi to dry a bit before going to dance, as she didn't want to ruin it.

Ranveer and Deepika had a private wedding in Italy in 2018. Earlier this year, the couple announced their pregnancy, revealing that they were expecting their first child in September.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen sharing the screen space in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan leases out his posh Rs 17.4 crore Juhu apartment and the per month rent will leave you surprised