When Ranjeet couldn't believe 'Mother India star' Nargis was serving everyone food at her and Sunil Dutt's house party; recalls she scolded everyone for THIS reason

Actor Ranjeet shared a memorable experience from a gathering hosted by Sunil and Nargis Dutt at their Mumbai home during his early days in the city. In a recent interview, Ranjeet fondly recalled how Nargis ended up scolding everyone for drinking until late. He also expressed his shock at seeing the Mother India star serving food to guests herself at the party.

During his appearance on the podcast Timeout with Ankit, the actor shared that some of Sunil Dutt’s friends had come over, and Nargis prepared a special dish called ‘Matka Gosht’ for them. He added that it was only his second day in Mumbai at the time.

He recalled, "Till about 2 in the night, the food kept getting heated and then I heard her voice, she scolded us and all of us stood up. ‘Chalo kitna piyoge? The food won’t be heated again and again.’ Then everyone went inside! I was fortunate that I met them.”

That evening, Ranjeet remembered the joyful atmosphere as Nargis personally served all the guests. He expressed his surprise at seeing such a renowned star handling household tasks and staying up late to ensure the guests were comfortable.

He recounted, where Sunil served him meat. He mentioned telling the actor that he didn’t eat non-vegetarian food, but Sunil replied that Mrs. Dutt had cooked it with her own hands. Sunil humorously added that it didn't matter if he was a vegetarian, as even a goat would only eat grass.

’When I saw Nargis, standing at 2 in the night, ready to serve the guest. I couldn’t believe a big heroine like her was doing this. In my head, she was the Mother India star, and I thought she’d be resting at night, but no, she was awake and serving everyone, calling her helper to put tadka in the daal and then personally serving all of us. I couldn’t believe ki Nargis ne parantha diya hai! ” he laughed.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis tied the knot in 1958. In 1980, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away the following year. Just days after her passing, their son Sanjay Dutt made his film debut with Rocky. Sunil Dutt later passed away in 2005.

