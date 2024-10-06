Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti sings as they go for walk together; actress hints Nadia is different this season

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming Season 2 of her spy thriller Citadel, with high stakes. Despite her hectic schedule as an actor, she’s also a super mom who never misses a chance to spend time with her little bundle of joy, Malti Marie. Recently, Chopra took to social media to share heartwarming photos and videos of her daughter singing and hinting about her character from Citadel 2.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse into her life through 15 pictures and videos, each beautifully capturing different moments and captioned with the phrase “Lately.” The first two images teased fans, hinting that “Nadia is a little different this season” as she continues her Citadel part 2 journey.

Picture three showed her commuting “on the tube.” An “early wrap” took her and baby Malti Marie to the park, and in the fifth, Malti visited her mom on set. In the 7th image, PeeCee and Malti can be seen enjoying a stroll and what catches our attention is little munchkin singing.

Priyanka also shared that she visited friend Natasha Poonawalla, celebrated Fran Jonas’s 80th birthday, and took a “traffic selfie” on a sunny day. A series of glam shots highlighted her look. The last picture showed her on a plane, heading home—signing off with “back on a plane. As usual, racing home…” capturing her busy yet balanced life perfectly.

Check out the post here:

Regarding Citadel Season 2, the first season was a massive global hit, becoming Amazon Prime's second most-watched original series outside the United States. It also set a new standard for the executive producers, the Russo Brothers, by ranking as one of their top-performing original series.

The second season has already begin production this year, with Joe Russo taking the director's seat once again. The main cast, including Richard Madden, Priyanka, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, will be returning to reprise their roles.

Priyanka has already concluded filming for two Hollywood movies, Heads of State and The Bluff, this year. She is also gearing up for the release of her Marathi production, Paani. This National Award-winning film is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 18, 2024.

PeeCee is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

