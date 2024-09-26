When Yuvraj Singh wore ‘pink slip-ons’ of actress and his then-girlfriend during 2007 India-Australia tour; ‘She followed me to Canberra in bus…’

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently shared an amusing throwback from his dating days in 2007, when he was seeing an actress. Now happily married to Hazel Keech, Yuvraj revealed that during one of his trips, he had to sport his girlfriend's pink slip-ons because his shoes were packed away in the luggage. “I had to wear those pink slip-ons. He also added, "She followed me to Canberra in the bus."

During a candid conversation on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Yuvraj Singh shared a memorable and amusing incident from India’s 2007-08 tour of Australia. At the time, Yuvraj was dating a popular actress, who remains a prominent figure in the film industry today. She happened to be in Australia for a movie shoot and, despite his request for space due to the pressure of his underperformance during the series, she followed him to Canberra during the tour.

The cricketer added that he was caught in a stressful phase of his career, with his performance in the series falling short. Wanting to focus on his game, he politely asked her to give him some distance. But she surprised him by traveling to Canberra, determined to spend time with him. Amid the mounting pressure of the series, the two had a late-night conversation, during which Yuvraj emphasized the need for them to focus on their respective careers.

The story took a humorous twist, as Yuvraj shared how, the following morning, he realized his shoes were packed away in his suitcase just minutes before he had to board the team bus. Left without footwear, his actress girlfriend suggested he wear her pink slip-ons. With no other choice, Yuvraj slipped them on, trying to hide his feet with his bag as he boarded the bus.

He added, “I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there.”

Yuvraj Singh has been romantically associated with several actresses throughout his career, including Kim Sharma, Riya Sen, and Deepika Padukone. In 2016, he married Hazel Keech, and the couple now shares the joy of parenthood with two children.

