Who is Urvi Singh? Know all about actor who played topper Meenal Parekh’s role in Kota Factory 3

TVF recently started streaming the third season of its hit series Kota Factory on Netflix and fans cannot keep calm. Among an ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar and Tillotama Shome, the show also starred Urvi Singh playing a key role of topper Meenal Parekh in it. The internet lately is filled with how good she was in it and while you wish to know more about Urvi, we got you covered.

Who is Urvi Singh?

Born on September 2nd, 2002, Urvi Singh moved to Mumbai from her hometown Lucknow after completing her eighth standard. She began her acting career in 2019 and rose to overnight fame by playing the character of Meenal Parekh which first aired on April 16, 2019. The same year Singh also made her Television debut with a brief role in Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk.

A B.Com graduate, Urvi later starred in several series including Firsts, The Great Indian Wedding, and Butterflies among others. She also played some key roles in big-screen projects. She helmed the character of Young Shabri in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside starring in films like Chill Bro and Mr King.

After Kota Factory, Urvi Singh’s most appreciated work is in the Amazon Mini TV series Crushed which has so far premiered its four seasons and stars her as Jasmine.

Did you know having braces was both a boon and bane for Urvi Singh?

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, the 22-year-old shared that she put on braces during her initial phase of auditions to correct her teeth as they were hindering the opportunities coming her way. However, it was the same look that got her the character of Meenal Parekh in Kota Factory.

“During Kota... auditions, they were looking for a simple and studious girl. My braces and zero-power specs that I had bought style marne ke liye, perfectly suited my character and I bagged the role of Meenal that gave me an identity in the industry,” Urvi had admitted back then.

She further revealed that due to being a part of a season-based show, people know her by her character’s name but getting offered similar kinds of student roles is a bit of a disadvantage.

