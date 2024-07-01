Mirzapur 3, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Bad Newz: 11 movies and series releasing in July 2024

The first half of the year 2024 showed great promise with a number of successful Bollywood films hitting the screens. It was an exciting time for movie buffs, with films like Munjya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and others providing non-stop entertainment for audiences.

Looking forward, as we approach July, we have put together a highly anticipated lineup of movies and series set to premiere this month.

List of movies releasing in the month of July

1. Kill

Topping the list is Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed Kill. The dark-action thriller film presents Raghav Juyal in an unseen avatar along with debutant Lakshya Lalwani, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Harsh Chhaya. This film has created quite a buzz since its premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

The film will hit the theaters on July 5.

2. Sarfira

Next on the list has to be Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira. The film has already been generating significant success with its promotional assets. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, it is the remake of Soorarai Pottru. The trailer revealed that the film is set against the backdrop of India’s startup culture and aviation industry.

The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas along with Suriya’s guest appearance. It is poised to debut in the theaters on July 12.

3. Bad Newz

The second week of July is also occupied by Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed Bad Newz. With an impressive star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, the film promises a laughter ride. Written and directed by Anand Tiwari, the storyline of this comedy-caper will touch upon heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare reproductive process in which a woman can give birth to twins with different fathers.

The second installment to the Good Newwz franchise, Bad Newz will arrive on July 19.

4. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Another highly-anticipated film which is poised to make its theatrical debut this month is Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The romantic-drama movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Jimmy Shergill in the key roles.

Needless to say, this is another film release, making waves on the internet. Though it was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5, however, ahead of its release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that makers have postponed its release to July 26.

5. Wild Wild Punjab

If you’re looking forward to a light-hearted film at the comfort of your space, then Wild Wild Punjab is also making its way to charm fans. Led by Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj, the film is helmed by Simarpreet Singh. Backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, this comedy-caper will have a digital release on Netflix on July 10.

List of web-Shows releasing in July

Not just films, the line-up of series releasing this month will also leave you spoiled for choice.

6. Mirzapur Season 3

All the fans have been waiting with bated breath for Mirzapur 3. The trailer promises to take fans yet, again into its dark world with a gruesome saga that intensifies the brutal power struggles and vendettas that define the lawless city.

As we saw in the trailer itself, this time with Divyenndu’s Munna out of the picture, Ali Fazal’s Guddu eyes on the throne which is being protected by Shweta Tripathi’s Golu, and Rasika Dugal’s Beena. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya joins hands with Anjum Sharma’s Sharad to reclaim his lost supremacy.

Adding to the intensity, the show will also star Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Asif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

7. Showtime

The first five episodes of Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment-backed Showtime were released previously in March. Now, completing the entire series, the makers have announced to release all 12 episodes for streaming. If you are somebody who is intrigued by the lives of celebrities, then this one will not disappoint you.

The show stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz and others in leading roles. It was just a couple of days back that the makers had dropped the trailer of the series. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, now all twelve episodes of the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 12, 2024.

8. Pill

Pill is an upcoming series that will mark Riteish Deshmukh’s acting debut in the digital world. This one seems to present the actor in a never-seen avatar with an enthralling story of a man who confronts the manipulative CEO of a pharmaceutical company and embarks on an honest pursuit to uncover the truth behind a powerful nexus that prioritizes profits over patient welfare.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, the series will premiere on July 12 on JioCinema.

9. Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

After Kota Factory 3, Tillotama Shome is all set to charm fans with her appearance in new series titled, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper alongside Manav Kaul. The drama series also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak in the key roles. The series will narrate the story of an ordinary man’s journey who becomes the target gang of halwaais.

It is scheduled for streaming on July 18 on Netflix.

10. Commander Karan Saxena

Another highly-anticipated show making its debut on the digital platform is Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule starrer Commander Karan Saxena. The series follows a RAW agent as he unravels mysteries in a world of political intrigue and betrayal. Directed by Jatin Wagle, this show is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

It will release on July 8 on Disney + Hotstar.

11. Blue Tick

Last but not the least is Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam starrer Blue Tick. As the name itself suggests, the drama series is a coming of age show that narrates the story of an aspiring actor who builds credibility and a fan base with her social media account. Directed by Shubham Singh and produced by Folklore Films, the series will start on July 19 on EPIC ON.

Which one of these are you excited about the most, let us know in the comments section.

