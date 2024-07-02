Kota Factory 3: How much did Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya charge for the series? Find out

The current buzz on the internet is Kota Factory 3. The beloved series returned with much anticipation on June 20. Boasting an exceptional star cast consisting of Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Roy, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and more has emerged as an emotion amongst fans. Just like its previous two seasons, the third season equally stood to the audience’s expectations.

Meanwhile, a section of fans is intrigued to know about the fees of Kota Factory 3 lead cast member, Jitendra Kumar. You can just read ahead to know the details.

Here's how much Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya of Kota Factory 3 was paid for each episode

According to a report published in ABP, Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya is one of the highest-paid actors of the series. Reportedly, he charged about Rs. 70,000 per episode for Panchayat 3. His fee for each episode of Kota Factory is also said to be on the same scale.

However, the exact amount has yet not been revealed by the actor or the production house, and they have maintained a silence on the same.

When Jitendra Kumar revealed that he could relate to several moments from Kota Factory

In an interview with IANS, Jitendra Kumar who is also an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur admitted that when he came across the show’s script, there were several instances that took him down memory lane. One of which instantly clicked with him was when the mother of Vaibhav (played by Mayur More) arrived as soon as he fell sick.

Advertisement

He said that even teachers used to suggest to him that don’t gossip with your mom or spend too much time on that. But for Jitendra, “There is a different bonding between a mother and a child.” And things shown in the series exactly happened with him. He jokingly said that it might be because there is something in the water of Kota, or in the food of the mess, that students get sick somehow.

He revealed that mothers are their saviors and as soon as they fell sick, the savior was called to visit and spend a few months with their kids.

Meanwhile, Kota Factory narrates the hardships and challenges faced by IIT aspirants during their preparation for the competitive exams. The first and second seasons of the series were released in 2019 and 2021.

Kota Factory 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by ABP News. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kota Factory 3: Why did Mayur More's character Vaibhav Pandey fail IIT JEE in the end? Writers reveal real reason