Who is Revathi Pillai? Know all about actor who played Vartika Ratawal’s role in Kota Factory 3

The much-loved show, Kota Factory 3 returned after much anticipation on the streaming platform on June 23. Ever since its release, the web show has been receiving effusive praise from audiences and critics alike. The latest season of the Jitendra Kumar-led series yet again deals with the hardships and challenges faced by the IIT aspirants in the competitive world of Kota.

Adding another layer to the series, this time the show also highlights the importance of mental health. Among other loved characters, Revathi Pillai’s character as Vartika Ratawal has found a unique place in the hearts of the audiences. Let’s find out more about her.

About Revathi Pillai’s filmography

Not much about her personal life is available on the internet, but her filmography boasts of several popular projects.

The actress who rose to fame with her role of Vartika in Kota Factory has been a part of shows like Yeh Meri Family (2018), The Interns (2020), Special Ops (2020), Jab We Matched (2023), Dil Dosti Dilemma (2024) among others.

Initial struggle days of Revathi Pillai

In an interview with Tellychakkar last year during the promotions of Jab We Matched, Revathi had opened up about the initial phase of her career. Calling it a “difficult journey”, she admitted to lying to her classmates about auditioning and telling them that she took an off for a wedding at a relative’s place. The actress reasoned it to be a “weird” feeling to share her passion with anyone.

“I am no one; I’m nothing right now to main kis munh se bolun main actor hoon. Actor to tab bolte hain jab screen par dikhta hai (how do I call myself an actor, only who appears on the screens are called an actor). My mind used to work like that, but then things happened and saare actors ko struggle to tha hi (every actor used to struggle) because it is what it is, but now I think it’s much better than what it was,” she said.

She further revealed how her father used to say that she does acting only as a part of a hobby and was never willing to accept that his daughter was pursuing acting as a career.

She articulated her belief, stating her father has a view of getting a degree and doing a corporate job, whilst he believes acting can only be pursued as a hobby. Having said that, she revealed her father is “very proud” of her and happy to see her on screen.

Revathi Pillai’s social media presence

Speaking of Revathi’s social media presence, the actress has a YouTube channel of her name where she has more than 3k subscribers. She is often seen posting her daily life videos there. Additionally, she enjoys a mammoth amount of following on Instagram, with nearly 1 Million followers.

About Revathi Pillai’s role in Kota Factory

Revathi Pillai plays the role of Vartika Ratawal, one of the many IIT aspirants in the show. During the show, the love angle and unspoken feelings between her character and Mayur More’s Vaibhav resonated with several fans, making her among the popular faces of the show.

According to Pinkvilla’s review, Kota Factory Season 3 is not just a great addition to the show that Kota Factory is, but is perhaps its best season yet. It touches upon very important topics that need to be given deep thought to. The show takes giant leaps but still stays true to its roots.

