Kota Factory’s BTS video ft Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa turns ‘masti ki pathshaala’; Fans say ‘feels illegal to watch them with colors’

The much-loved web show Kota Factory 3 debuted earlier this week on June 20. Led by Jitendra Kumar, the series starring Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Alam Khan, and Ranjan Raj has been receiving immense love from fans. As we all know, the series follows a monochromatic theme to signify the disdain and sadness in the lives of ITT aspirants.

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped a colored behind-the-scenes video, leaving fans to go gaga over the same.

Kota Factory 3's BTS Moments ft. Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and more have our heart

Today, on June 28, a while back, the official page of Netflix India made a joint post with the lead star cast of Kota Factory. The recent video encapsulated playful and delightful BTS moments featuring Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Alam Khan and, Ranjan Raj. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “From Kota to Masti ki pathshaala.”

Apart from the quirky moments of the cast members, what stood out was the colored video, as opposed to its iconic monochromatic theme. From Ahsaas Channa boasting of having a “good memory” to Revathi and Alam’s friendly argument, the video is indeed wholesome to watch.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the BTS video

The video shared on the internet left fans in a sort of frenzy. Internet users couldn’t stop gushing over the colored world of Kota. A user wrote, “It feels illegal to watch them with colours,” another fan commented, “Berang zindagi me rang dikh gye,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Sab theek hai , lekin aisa ending hum deserve nehi krte,” another user remarked, “That “sir pe” was personal.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Satvik Bhatia who was seen essaying the role of Minku bhaiya in the series also quipped, “Vo selection tha na islie practice kar rha tha.”

About Kota Factory 3

The first and second seasons of Kota Factory were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively. After a long wait, fans were delighted by the makers with its third season in 2024.

The third season continues from where Season 2 ended. The students diligently prepare for their exams while dealing with personal problems. Adding another layer, their teacher Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) has his own issues to battle.

The series has been making waves on the internet ever since its release. Have you watched it yet, if not, then it’s currently available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal has a hilarious reaction when asked ‘real wali good news kab aa rahi hai’; Watch