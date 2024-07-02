10 Kota Factory quotes that have a special place in our hearts

It won’t be wrong to say that Jitendra Kumar-led Kota Factory is not just a series but an emotion. The release of the third season has only intensified the love for the show, making it the latest internet obsession. The hard-hitting and moving Kota Factory quotes have played an important role in making the show what it is.

The characters played by Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, and Ahsaas Channa among others have carved a unique place in the hearts of audiences. Thus, we’ve curated a list of some of the most memorable Kota Factory dialogues that have our hearts.

10 Kota Factory quotes living rent-free in our hearts

1. “Jeet ki tayyari nahi, tayyari hi jeet hai”

Topping the list has to be one of the most-loved Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu bhaiya quotes that won over the internet from Kota Factory 3. Why not? Perhaps this should have been acknowledged much earlier, as in our quest for significant achievements, we often fail to appreciate the effort put in.

Jeetu Bhaiya rightly said, “Jeet ki tayyari nahi, tayyari hi jeet hai, humein successful selections ke sath successful preparations ko bhi celebrate karna chahiye.”

2. “Jab aapne apni manzil aur rasta khud choona ho aur raaste mein mazza bhi aa raha ho toh dusro ki success se farak nahin padna chahiye”

Advertisement

Out of several Jeetu bhaiya quotes, this is another Kota Factory 3 dialogue that hits really hard. Being a true teacher, he makes Mayur More's Vaibhav realize that when we choose a path for ourselves, we must enjoy the journey rather than getting affected by other people’s success.

3. “Success hoti hai na, failure ke aage tumhara intezaar kar rahi hoti hai”

This is another one of our favorite Jeetu bhaiya quotes from the series that one must adopt as a life lesson. During our low phase, we tend to lose hope, but the fact of the matter is, “Success hoti hai na, failure ke aage tumhara intezaar kar rahi hoti hai”

4. “Tum Ameer log kisi bhi din cake khaa lete ho kya?”

It was the sheer innocence of Ranjan Raj’s Balmukund Meena that made everyone connect to his character. Coming from a poor family background, something as simple as having cake was a big deal for him. Remember when sweetly he asked his friends, “Tum Ameer log kisi bhi din cake khaa lete ho kya?”

Advertisement

5. “Padhai bhi bahut relaxing hoti hai, bas partner sahi hona chahiye”

This is one of the most endearing Kota Factory quotes that deserves a special mention. If you’ve seen the series, you ought to know the indirect love confession of Vaibhav Pandey to Revathi Pillai’s Vartika.

“Padhai bhi bahut relaxing hoti hai, bas partner sahi hona chahiye,” and of course in the end, all that matters is the kind of energy you are surrounded by.

6. “Bache Kota se nikal jaate hain, Kota bachon se nahi nikalta…”

And where is the lie? There are certain places in our lives that remain deeply ingrained in our hearts even when we are no longer there. Don't we all miss our schools and colleges for the sweet memories created there?

In the same way, it is true to say, “Bache Kota se nikal jaate hain, Kota bachon se nahi nikalta, iss kachhi umar mein jab kisi cheez ko itne dil se chahte ho, mil gai toh sukun hai. Aur nahin mili, toh milti hai jealousy, chubhan, self-doubt. Confidence gir jaata hai. Phir jitna duniya nahi samajhti na, utna aadmi khud ko loser samajhne lagta hai.”

Advertisement

7. “Sapne dekhe jate hain, aim achieve kiye jate hain”

Isn't this quite thought-provoking? We often refer to our desires as dreams, but they should really be seen as goals. Like in one of Jeetu Bhaiya's famous quotes, “Sapne dekhe jate hani, aim achieve kiye jate hain”.

8. “9th mein Pokemon, 10th mein PUBG, 11th mein Kota. Kyun?”

Do we all not deserve a teacher like Jeetu Bhaiya? The best part about him was he never romanticized any situation but painted a real picture of the truth for his students.

He may came across as rude but he gave a reality check asking, “9th mein Pokemon, 10th mein PUBG, 11th mein Kota. Kyun? Sharma ji puchenge toh batayenge, Kota mein IIT NEET ki taiyyaari kar rahe hain. Cool lagta hai, fashion hai! Yeh jo akhbaron mein ishtihaar, hoardings 100% selection guaranteed dekhke tum chale aate ho na… koi guarantee nahi hai. Daant nahi raha hu, jaga raha hun.”

9. “IIT isiley karo kyuki tough hai, aur tough battle ladne mein confidence aata hai life mein”

What a positive attitude to look at things! While in the series, cracking an IIT was made to look as not the final aim. Going by the much-loved motivational Jeetu Bhaiya quotes, “IIT isiley karo kyuki tough hai, aur tough battle ladne mein confidence aata hai life mein” and it's true that overcoming hardships and challenges in life builds immense self-belief.

Advertisement

10. “Yeh sab mere students ki gifts hain, yehi toh hai meri asli kamaai”

This dialogue of Jeetu Bhaiya proves what a golden-hearted person he truly is. Away from all greed and selfish motive, he has immense love for his students. He would accept gifts but only on one condition.

Remember this heart-touching scene when he politely remarks, “Yeh sab mere students ki gifts hain, yehi toh hai meri asli kamaai… Gifts toh main leta hu, par tumhare paison ka. Tumhare papa ke paison ka nahi. Toh mehnat kar, padh le, aur jab kuch ban jaaye, yeh sab karne ke baad koi Jeetu bhaiya, Jeetu sir, yaad reh jaayein, toh gift laana. Toh main lunga.”

It goes without saying that Kota Factory is one of the most beautiful and inspiring series that deserves all the love and success. In a world when competitive spirit is going real high in almost every field, this series comes as a comfort blanket away from all the noise. These Kota Factory quotes are surely life-changing.

Don’t you agree? If you’ve also enjoyed watching the series, don’t forget to share your favorite character from the series in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Bad Newz: 11 movies and series releasing in July 2024