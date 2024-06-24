Who is Mayur More? Know all about actor who played role of Vaibhav Pandey in Kota Factory 3

The eagerly-awaited series of the year, Kota Factory 3 made its grand debut on June 23. The Internet is abuzz with praises for Jitendra Kumar-led series. The latest season of the show yet again highlights the challenges of administering competitive exams. An ensemble star-cast of Kota Factory also consists of Urvi Singh, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, and more.

Each character has found its unique place in the hearts of fans. One of the most loved characters from the show has to be Vaibhav Pandey, played by Mayur More. Let’s dive deep into the introduction to his filmography.

About Vaibhav Pandey's filmography

According to Mayur More's official page on IMDb, he was born on 4 January 1995 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

He has been a part of various shows and regional movies like Tikli (2014), Little Things (2016), Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), Khajoor Pe Atke (2018), Girlfriend Chor (2020), Slum Golf (2023) and Laxmii (2020), Basement Company (2020), and many more.

Mayur More's claim to fame

Nevertheless, it would be safe to say that his claim to fame was the role of Vaibhav Pandey in the beloved series Kota Factory. Right from its first season, he was introduced as an IIT aspirant who comes to Kota with wide eyes to fulfill his dreams. The innocence and adolescent mayhem in his character resonated well with the audiences.

Mayur More's social media presence

He defines him as an “actor, dreamer, snapper, traveller…Exploring the art of storytelling through pictures” on Instagram. He enjoys a significant amount of fan following, with nearly 109k followers. In addition to this, he has 7089 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Staying true to his social media, one can also find his love for photography and travel.

Take a look:

Mayur More on his character of Vaibhav Pandey in Kota Factory

Interestingly, in an interview with IIT Bhilai in 2020, Mayur revealed he and his character are totally different. He mentioned that his character is fond of studies as opposed to him. He further highlighted a major difference between Vaibhav being more mature and wise for his age. The actor mentioned that he enjoys studies, but not bookish knowledge.

According to Pinkvilla’s review, Kota Factory Season 3 is not just a great addition to the show that Kota Factory is, but is perhaps its best season yet. It touches upon very important topics that need to be given deep thought to. The show takes giant leaps but still stays true to its roots.

