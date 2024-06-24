Loved watching Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Sachiv Ji in Panchayat? 5 shows of him to binge on this weekend

Jitendra Kumar is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry these days. While studying Civil Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, he had this passion for acting. The versatile actor is well-known for his roles as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Sachiv Ji in Panchayat.

Recently the third seasons for both series were released and Jitendra once again won the hearts of fans. If you loved watching him in these series, below mentioned is a list consisting of some of the best shows of Jitendra that you can enjoy anytime.

5 shows of Jitendra Kumar that are hard to miss

1. Permanent Roommates

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Rohit Sukhwani, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Shishir Sharma, Asrani

Jitendra Kumar, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Rohit Sukhwani, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Shishir Sharma, Asrani Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Seasons: 3

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Permanent Roommates, Jitendra Kumar made a guest appearance as Pathik, a childhood friend of Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas). The series follows the story of commitment-wary Tanya and Mikesh, her over-the-top long-distance boyfriend, who returns to India from the US to surprise her and ask her to marry him. Following her roommate's advice and her reluctance to marry someone she barely knows, Tanya declines but accepts Mikesh's insistence.

Eventually, the two make a compromise, choosing to move in together first. However, a fallout takes place and then a reconciliation, and Tanya's premarital pregnancy ends in the two of them planning a wedding, with unexpected consequences.

The series has 3 seasons in total. It had its premiere on YouTube on 31 October 2014 and ended on 12 December 2014.

2. Pitchers

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Maanvi Gagroo, Riddhi Dogra

Jitendra Kumar, Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Maanvi Gagroo, Riddhi Dogra Genre: Drama

Seasons: 2

IMDB Rating: 9.1/10

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: ZEE5

In Pitchers, Jitendra played the role of Jitendra 'Jitu' Maheshwari, who was working at Infocrat Technologies as a senior developer.

The series follows four friends — Naveen Bansal, Jitu, Yogi, and Saurabh Mandal. They enter the business world by launching their own start-up companies. Naveen does not get a project from the company he works for and out of anger, he gets drunk and quits. He faces a dilemma when he is offered a position at a branch office located in Beijing.

After that, he leaves for the airport but on reaching there he realizes that he is not scheduled for regular work. At the same time, he was informed that his B-Plan had reached the finals of the NASSCOM Start-up Conclave. This leads the four to rediscover what they want in life and face the challenge of getting their start-up idea off the ground.

3. Cheesecake

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Akansha Thakur, Kumar Varun, Naresh Gosain, Kurush Deboo, Suhaas Ahuja

Jitendra Kumar, Akansha Thakur, Kumar Varun, Naresh Gosain, Kurush Deboo, Suhaas Ahuja Genre: Drama

Seasons: 5 episodes

IMDB Rating: 9.1/10

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: MX Player

In Cheesecake, we see Prakash and Nishant are best friends living in the same society. Their friendship is tested when a gorgeous woman begins to be around them, and they both try to win her heart and lose everything they own in the process.

4. Bachelors

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia

Jitendra Kumar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia Genre: Drama

Seasons: 10 episodes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: YouTube

The series revolves around four bachelor flatmates who will deal with a specific daily life Bachelor-related problem in each episode. It's about their battle as a single team of bachelors against an external X problem.

5. Humorously Yours

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Vipul Goyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sahil Verma, Aasif Khan, Piyush Sharma

Jitendra Kumar, Vipul Goyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sahil Verma, Aasif Khan, Piyush Sharma Genre: Comedy

Seasons: 3

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: ZEE5

Humorously Yours revolves around a stand-up comedian, who is judged and challenged, the problems he experiences in life, marriage, and friendship, and how he can make us laugh. It depicts what we think and don't understand humorously.

More about Kota Factory 3 and Panchayat 3

A few days ago, Kota Factory Season 3 was released. In the third season, we see the students gearing up for D-Day as the ITT exam takes place. Jitendra Kumar plays the role of teacher or mentor Jeetu Bhaiya in the series. Apart from him, the series features Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh in the lead.

Recently, in a new interview with OTTPlay, the director Pratish Mehta shared the possibility of Kota Factory Season 4. He said that they have been walking on the same trajectory, and if the fourth season gets finalized, the team will follow the same path and make it as relatable as possible. "Our audience, the ones who are now in the Kota pool and the ones who have passed out of it, that is the best part about Kota Factory," Mehta added.

On the other hand, the comedy-drama Panchayat is based on the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, and his life after he gets a government job in a small village called Phulera. Panchayat Season 3 stars Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar among others in important roles.

