Meet actor who left IIT Bombay to pursue acting, did small roles in Dream Girl 2, Chhichhore until Kota Factory happened to him

Born in Bihar’s Arwal, this actor is surely the next big thing in showbiz, and with the love of a sea of fans. Despite being academically sound, this young actor chose to follow his passion for acting. After doing several small flicks in big movies, the actor is now ruling hearts in Kota Factory and no it’s not Jitendra Kumar. Can you guess?

Today in our guessing game, we are talking about the popular character Balamukund Meena of Kota Factory that has been ruling our hearts. If you still don’t know the man behind this then he is actor Ranjan Raj. In the series, he is an example of students aspiring to crack their IIT entrance but his real life was totally different.

Ranjan was always a bright student and to support his family, he wanted to be an engineer and even got enrolled in a Patna coaching center to prepare for JEE. He eventually cracked it and got admitted to IIT Bombay. But his fate had a different tale. After getting involved in some co-curricular activities in college, Ranjan discovered his passion for showbiz.

The 27-year-old explored well through college activities and left IIT in his sixth year to pursue acting. He did several character roles in successful films including Chichore, Dream Girl 2, and Rustom. On a smaller scale, his short videos/films also gave him increasing fame over time. This included projects such as Interval 3D, Raju, Lots of Love, The Monetisation, Padh Le Basanti, and How to Pass an Exam?

From starting as a junior artist in TVF Pitchers to being the poster face of Kota Factory, Ranjan has come a long way and has to see more sunrises ahead. His fans and followers cannot wait to see what more he has to offer. For now, watch the third season of his hit show only on Netflix.

