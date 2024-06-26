Kota Factory 3: Ranjan Raj aka Balmukund Meena shares how his friends reacted when he dropped out of IIT for acting

After featuring in big films like Rustom and Chhichhore, Ranjan Raj rose to fame with web series like Kota Factory. The first season of the show was released back in 2019 and his character Balmukund Meena was loved by youngsters. However, with the release of seasons 2 and 3, his fan following increased by a huge margin.

Interestingly, Ranjan plays a student preparing for the IIT entrance exams in Kota Factory while in reality, he dropped out of the institute to become an actor. The actor recently opened up about taking such a big life decision and its impact on him and his relationships.

Ranjan Raj on dropping out of IIT to become an actor

During an interview with Digital Commentary, Ranjan Raj was asked about how his friends at IIT felt when he broke the news of dropping out to them. Opening up about the same, he said that everybody knew in the second year itself about his interest in acting more than engineering.

He recalled being famous for his acting in the hostel and shared that students from other hostels of the institute used to be excited to watch his plays. Ranjan also shared that some students also told him later that it was good that he didn't do a job. He concluded by saying that it was always clear to his friends and those who noticed him closely what he was up to.

More about Kota Factory

Based on the life of students preparing for IIT entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan, Kota Factory season 3 is a heartwarming comedy drama. Apart from its storyline, it's loved by the audience for its relatable characters.

The Raghav Subbu directorial show has released 3 successful seasons ever since it first started streaming in 2019. Apart from Ranjan Raj, the show also features Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Alam Khan, and Urvi Singh in the lead among others.

Jitendra Kumar who plays the much-loved character of a teacher named Jeetu Bhaiya in the show recently made an interesting revelation. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared that youngsters seek his help in dealing with their problems in real life too. The actor added that he has to tell them always that he's not a teacher in real life.

