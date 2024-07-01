QUIZ: How well do you know Jitendra Kumar aka Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya?

Jitendra Kumar is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. He has been winning the OTT space in the past few years and has also made his mark on the big screen.

Made his debut with the film Shuruaat Ka Interval in 2014. Before this, he was featured in the viral video Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013 and received a lot of attention. Jitendra once revealed that his acting journey began during college and during his drama society days, he met Biswapati Sarkar, who worked at The Viral Fever (TVF).

Jitendra is now famous for his roles such as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Sachiv Ji in Panchayat. The third season for both series was released recently and received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and critics.

Fans who loved these series, are eagerly awaiting the fourth season and in new interviews, directors from both series have hinted at the possibility of the next chapters.

Now, if you think you are a super fan of Jitendra Kumar, take this quiz and prove it!

