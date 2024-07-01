Mirzapur 3: Will Jitendra Kumar make cameo as Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji? Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya drops major HINT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mirzapur is all set to return with its third season on July 5. The show stars an ensemble of actors, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma, among others. While the fans are busy discussing all sorts of possibilities makers have kept wrapped, a cross-cover between other shows of Prime Video tops the list of assumptions.

Will Jitendra Kumar make a cameo in Mirzapur 3?

Ali Fazal, while speaking to ANI, accidentally confirmed that Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, will make a cameo in Mirzapur 3. He said, "That's cross-promotion. We have done that." The agency further revealed that in an appearance spanning over two episodes, Jitendra will be seen as Sachiv Ji, who will show up for the paperwork related to Kaleen Bhaiya's (Pankaj Tripathi) death.

As soon as Ali spilled this, other cast members of Mirzapur 3 shouted together, making him realize it was supposed to be a surprise.

More about Mirzapur 3

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the gangster drama has attained a cult following over the years. The show has been primarily shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, with bits and bytes being rolled around cities like Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. The show initially aired in November 2018 and is loved massively across India and abroad.

Sadly, this time, the popular character Munna Bhaiya, portrayed by Divyenndu, will not return, leaving all Mirzapur fans a little disheartened. By the end of Mirzapur 2, Divyenndu’s character was shot dead, but netizens were hoping that the makers would revive him, as that particular link was loved by audiences.

However, while speaking to Humans of Bombay, Divyenndu revealed he himself decided to part ways with that character because he felt suffocated. He confessed that stepping in the shoes of Munna Bhaiya was affecting his personality a lot, and at times, it used to get really dark for him.

Divyenndu expressed, “We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character because it is not easy. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realize that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realize how dark it was.” On the work front, he was last seen in Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express.

More about Panchayat

Jitendra Kumar takes center stage in this rural drama, which recently aired its third season. The show set in a fictional village of Uttar Pradesh’ Phulera, and also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar, among others. Panchayat takes a satirical take on village politics and powerplay in the most humorous way.

Recently, while talking to PTI, the show’s director, Deepak Kumar Mishra, revealed that two more seasons of Panchayat are already in their mind. He admitted that the writers have already written three to four episodes of the fourth part because they usually don’t take breaks between two seasons.

Mishra quoted, “So far, we have thought about making seasons four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five.”

While Mirzapur is a Prime Video original, Panchayat is a franchise created by The Viral Fever for the streaming giant.

