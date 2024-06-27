Kota Factory: Ever wondered why Jitendra Kumar's series is shown in black and white? Mayur More aka Vaibhav Panday reveals

Kota Factory holds a special place in everyone's hearts as it beautifully showcases the reality of an IIT student's life. The web series is not only relatable to the IITians but also to every pupil from every section. The struggle shown in the show is too real to miss.

The third season of the Jitendra Kumar starrer web series received a lot of love like the past two seasons but the question that comes to mind is why the series is mostly shown in black-and-white. In a new interview, Mayur More who played the role of Vaibhav Panday shared insights regarding the same.

Vaibhav Panday aka Mayur More on why Kota Factory is in black and white

Speaking to Digital Commentary, Mayur More was asked why Kota Factory is in black and white. Even though there are several interpretations behind it, Vaibhav Panday aka Mayur said that when they were shooting, their director of photography Jerin Paul had two monitors - one is black and white and the other is color.

He added that after their shoot, the cast used to watch the scenes on the black-and-white monitor.

"Jerin used to fear and say 'this lighting is all for black-and-white. If I mistakenly say that the show will be in color...' It's because we started feeling that the world of Kota Factory is looking good in black and white but at the same time also were confused whether the show will be released in black and white or not," Mayur said.

Mayur further added that fortunately, it was allowed as black and white and it was a big experiment.

Will there be a Kota Factory Season 4?

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Pratish Mehta asked if there will be Kota Factory Season 4. He said that he still thinks that whatever process they have followed so far, they will try to be as relatable as possible and tell the story of what the students and teachers feel.

Continuing it, he further added that they have been walking on the same trajectory, and if the show is sanctioned for a fourth season, the team will indeed follow the same path and make it as relatable as possible. The audience, the ones who are now in the Kota pool and the ones who have passed out of it, that is the best part about Kota Factory according to Mehta.

On the other hand, Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya added that it is very important to explore that reality with every season.

According to him, to go there and observe how things are changing, how they are evolving, and how to include them in the stories are important. Jitendra further added that it also engages people while being articulate. The research is incorporated into the story in that way, and he feels that the show needs to continue and they will continue to push themselves to bring new things to the audience.

More about Kota Factory Season 3

Meanwhile, apart from Jitendra and Mayur, the cast also includes Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh. Created by Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna, and Raghav Subbu, Kota Factory first aired on April 16, 2019. The third season is currently streaming on Netflix.

Fans who loved season 3, shared their priceless reactions on their social media account and are eagerly awaiting the next season.

