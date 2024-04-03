Will there ever be biopic based on Sridevi? Boney Kapoor has THIS to say

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The release of the biographical sports drama Maidaan is just around the corner. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought immense pride and glory to India. Boney Kapoor, the producer of the project, has been busy with the promotional campaign. During a recent interaction, the filmmaker revealed his thoughts on a biopic detailing the journey of his late wife, actress Sridevi.

In a recent interview with DNA, Boney Kapoor, gearing up for the release of his film Maidaan this month, was asked to share his thoughts and opinion on a biopic based on the life of the celebrated star Sridevi. In response, Boney Ji mentioned the private nature of his wife, saying, "She was a very private person, and her life should remain private.” He added, “I don't think there ever will be. Till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

Veteran actress Sridevi had an illustrious career filled with acclaimed and popular films like Chandni, English Vinglish, and many more. She left behind a prestigious legacy when she passed away on February 24, 2018. Her unfortunate death saddened not only her family and loved ones but also shocked the entire country.

About the Boney Kapoor-backed movie Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, Maidaan is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The trailers and the songs of the film have already ignited immense buzz among the audiences, who cannot wait to watch the story of Syed Abdul Rahim unfold on the big screen.

With Ajay Devgn portraying the role of the football coach, the cast also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Helmed by director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is set for a theatrical release on April 10, 2024.

