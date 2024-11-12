Yaariyan actor Hemansh Kohli dances his heart out at mehendi ceremony; sports henna with fiancée’s initials; PICS

Actor Hemansh Kohli, renowned for his role in the film Yaariyan, has begun his wedding celebrations. Several pictures from his mehndi ceremony have emerged online, showcasing the actor dancing with sheer joy. In one particular photo, Hemansh can be seen flaunting his fiancée's initials on his palm.

The wedding photographers shared pictures on Instagram featuring Hemansh Kohli wearing a traditional green embroidered kurta-pyjama set by Kunal Rawal.

One photo captures him dancing happily with his friends and family, while another shows him with subtle, minimalistic mehndi on his hands.

See pictures here:

Hemansh wore a green sherwani featuring intricate silver jaali work throughout. His stylish haircut and clean-shaven face enhanced his overall appearance.

To complete his look, he accessorized with a digital watch, a golden bracelet, and men's earrings. The photos captured him at his happiest as he joyfully danced with his friends and family.

In one of the photos, the actor is seen applying mehendi on his hand, while another reveals a subtle design featuring the initials of his and his fiancée’s names. Although his fiancée’s identity remains undisclosed, her name is known to begin with the letter V.

Hemansh chose to have the initials adorned with small hearts above them, a design that captured our hearts and showcased his love and affection for his future wife.

Earlier, a Hindustan Times report suggested that Kohli is set to marry on November 12, 2024. The actor reportedly wishes to tie the knot in his hometown of Delhi, opting for an intimate ceremony at a temple.

While little is known about his partner, it is said she does not come from a film industry background, and the marriage is expected to be a blend of arranged and love-based.

Additionally, the reports mentioned that his fiancée prefers to remain out of the public eye. The actor’s wedding attire will be designed by Kunal Rawal, according to the same report.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old gained widespread recognition with his debut in Yaariyan. Recently, he featured in Gahvara and has been occupied filming his upcoming movie Julia and Kalia in Uttarakhand.

