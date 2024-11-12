Shah Rukh Khan Threat Case: Mumbai police arrests accused from Chhattisgarh

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Several weeks after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat, authorities have now arrested the accused in Chhattisgarh. According to ANI, Mohammad Faizan Khan, a lawyer, was detained by police at his residence in Raipur after failing to appear for questioning in Mumbai.

In October, Faizan allegedly made a threatening call to the actor, demanding Rs 50 lakh. Later, Faizan reported to the police that he had lost the mobile phone used to make the threat, filing a complaint regarding the missing phone on November 2.

Faizan Khan had previously stated that he would travel to Mumbai to provide his statement to the Bandra police.

However, due to receiving numerous threats over the past two days, he contacted the Mumbai Police Commissioner, requesting that his statement be recorded virtually for his safety.

According to Indian Express, a senior police official from Raipur confirmed the arrest of the 42-year-old, stating that he would be presented before a local court in the city, where the Mumbai police would request his transit remand.

Faizan had been summoned by the Mumbai police regarding the threat call made to Shah Rukh Khan, but he did not show up for questioning.

Earlier, Faizan claimed to have filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan at the Bandra police station, accusing the actor of inciting hostility between religious communities and stating that he was being wrongfully framed.

He argued that in the 1993 film Anjaam, Khan was depicted killing a deer and ordering his staff to cook and eat it.

"I am from Rajasthan, and the Bishnoi community, which is based there, is my friend. They follow a religious tradition of protecting deer. If a Muslim makes such a statement about deer, it is deeply objectionable. That's why I raised my concern," said the accused, according to PTI.

The Bandra police have registered a case against the caller under Sections 308(4) (extortion with threats of death or serious harm) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.