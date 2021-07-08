Exclusive: Himansh Kohli shocked at Dilip Kumar’s demise; Says ‘He will live through his films’

As Dilip Kumar has breathed his last on Wednesday, Himansh Kohli remembered the legendary actor and said that it’s disheartening to lose such a treasure.

The entertainment industry has witnessed a massive shock off late as legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7. The 98 year old actor had died of prolonged age related issues. His demise has not just left the nation heartbroken and has created an unfillable void in the industry. Several celebs have taken to social media and shared heartfelt posts for the late actor. Amid this, Himansh Kohli, who happens to be Dilip Kumar’s die hard fan, admitted to being in shock post the legendary actor’s demise.

Speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Himansh said, “It came as a shock when I got up and came to know about Dilip Saab death. This comes as a huge setback for everyone. Dilip Kumar Sahab was not only an inspiration, but also a gem who represented an entire era. It’s disheartening to lose such a treasure. May God bless his soul and give strength to his loved ones in these difficult times. He was an institution in himself. I loved his work in Saudagar Karma Devdas. I would like to play the role of Devdas. The way Dilip Saab portrayed it left a huge impact on me. He was excellent in film Shakti too. Legends like Dilip Kumar are irreplaceable. He will live through his films. He is an institution for everyone. His talent was so impactful that his films you can watch again and again and each time you can find depth in his acting.”

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was laid to rest in Mumbai with full state honours in the presence of family members and close friends. Later Saira Banu had expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for Dilip Kumar’s funeral with state honour. She tweeted, “Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan”.

Also Read: Saira Banu breaks down after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×