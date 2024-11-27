Yami Gautam looks radiant in 1st public appearance after becoming mom to son Vedavid; fans call her 'most beautiful actress in current time'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar made their well-wishers jump in joy when they announced their pregnancy to the world during the trailer launch of their film Article 370. A couple of months later, they welcomed their first child, a boy, on May 10, 2024. Well, the actress has finally made her first public appearance after becoming a mom.

During an event, Yami Gautam made heads turn when she stepped into the venue. The actress, who delivered her first child a couple of months ago, looked stunning in a golden salwar-suit set and was glowing from within. Flaunting her million-dollar smile at the media, the OMG 2 actress charmed everyone with her presence.

As soon as a video of her first public appearance went viral, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty. A user commented on the clip, "Trust me, she is the most beautiful actress in the current time," while another opined, "She is still cute and beautiful." A third one wrote, "She's simply most beautiful and always dressed very decently," while many noted she looked pretty in the traditional outfit.

Months after Yami and Aditya Dhar welcomed their child, the couple dropped a collab post on Instagram to announce the name of their son, Vedavid. In the post, they revealed that their child arrived on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. They also sought love and blessings from everyone for the baby.

In the captions, they also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals who helped them deliver the child safely. They further expressed, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya is filming for his upcoming project, Dhurandhar, followed by Dhoom Dhaam. Recently, Yami also revealed that she is happy to finally resume shooting after giving birth.

