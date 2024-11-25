Yami Gautam flaunts her ‘Monday morning happiness’ as she resumes shoot after son Vedavid's birth; See PIC to find out 2nd reason for her smile

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child in May, sharing the joyous news with fans on social media. Now, back to work, she shared her first pic since resuming shooting, where she’s seen enjoying some homemade panjeeri ladoos made by her sister, Surilie. She dubbed the sweet treat and her return to the set as her ‘Monday morning happiness’.

Taking to Instagram today (November 25), Yami Gautam shared a cheerful pic flaunting her million-dollar smile. Posted from her shoot set, she’s seen in a blue outfit, enjoying a laddu made by her sister, Surilie. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Monday morning happiness. 1. First day of shoot after. 2. Surilie’s Panjeeri Laddoos." And honestly, her happiness is evident in the pic itself!

As soon as the actress shared the pic, fans flooded the comments. One user asked, "Next movie kab aa rahi hai?" Another commented, "Morning vibe." There were several remarks like "So cute," and "Beautiful yammmmiii."

Others shared their love for the ladoos, with one saying, "I want to have it too..." and another mentioning, "My mother also makes these in winter." One more curious fan asked, "Kya shoot ho raha hai?"

Yami and Aditya Dhar welcomed their son, Vedavid, on May 10, sharing the joyous news through an Instagram post. The couple announced their baby’s arrival on Akshay Tritiya and expressed their excitement, asking fans to shower him with love and blessings.

They also shared their hopes for Vedavid’s future, believing he will bring pride to their family and country.

The power couple tied the knot in June 2021, and in February 2024, they revealed they were expecting their first child during the trailer launch of Article 370.

After embracing motherhood, Yami took a break from work to focus on this new phase of life, but she is now gradually easing back into her professional commitments.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Article 370, a film directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar. Meanwhile, Aditya has announced an exciting new collaboration with Ranveer Singh for his next major project.

The film will feature a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their B62 Studios banner, this project is generating significant buzz.

