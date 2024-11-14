Yami Gautam reveals hubby Aditya Dhar has turned into burp expert after son Vedavid’s arrival; calls him ‘hands-on father’: ‘The baby feels happiness’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who tied the knot in 2021, are expecting their first child. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, who was born on May 10, 2024. They shared the news on their Instagram page and revealed that they had named him Vedavid. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her newborn, describing how Aditya has become a hands-on father and a burp expert, and also mentioned that the baby feels happiness whenever he sees him.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam shared that she still sometimes finds it hard to believe that she is a mother, particularly when she refers to her child, Vedavid, as “my son.” She mentioned that it’s moments like these when the reality truly sinks in.

She also spoke about her husband, Aditya Dhar, who is currently busy with the shooting of his next film. When asked about his involvement in fatherhood, she revealed that he is an incredibly hands-on father, an expert at burping, and that Vedavid adores him.

Gautam described the special moment when Vedavid spots Aditya, saying he lights up, gets shy, and jumps towards him eagerly. She added that despite his busy schedule, Aditya makes time to visit and spend time with them, and the baby can sense happiness in those moments.

The URI actress stated that no amount of reading manuals or books can truly prepare anyone for the arrival of a child. She explained that parenting is a continuous learning process, and the more time one spends with their baby, the more the baby teaches them.

Yami mentioned that she tries not to rely too much on the internet for parenting advice, emphasizing the importance of mothers and expressing gratitude for her own mother.

Gautam revealed that her mother, Anjali, has been instrumental in helping her navigate motherhood, describing her as a "hands-on" parent. Gautam often said that she doesn’t know what she would do without her mother’s support.

Despite being a grown woman and a mother herself, Gautam noted that she still finds herself seeking her mother’s guidance, as being a parent never truly stops.

