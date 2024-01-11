Yami Gautam reveals being forever grateful to hubby Aditya Dhar as URI turns 5; Here’s why

URI: The Surgical Strike was one such film that not only broke box office records, but also gave a new dimension to Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal’s career. It is the fifth anniversary of the film today and the actress opens up about the enduring significance of the movie in her heart.

The actress, who portrayed the character of Pallavi Sharma in the film, takes a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the thunderous response that resonated from every corner of the globe upon its release.

Yami Gautam calls URI: The Surgical Strike a special film

Yami Gautam quips that URI was the modern-day cinematic version of the Indian Army and calls it a living legend. She further added, “Everyone who was associated with this film, we all look back to the time of its release and cherish the thunderous response we received from every corner of the world. To be part of URI, a story that celebrates the bravery of our Indian army and the nation's spirit, was an honor for me. It was a film where I got to do something different which I’d been longing to do as an actor. The film was the result of the hard work of every department, which worked day and night to deliver a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to the audiences. Forever grateful to Aditya for making it all happen and leading the film with unmatched passion and sincerity. Pallavi Sharma is and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

As URI: The Surgical Strike continues to stand the test of time, Yami Gautam's reflections remind us of the power of cinema to not only entertain but also to honor the valor of our armed forces. Five years on, URI remains an emblem of cinematic excellence and a heartfelt salute to the spirit of the nation. In her own words, Yami expresses, "It's been 5 years of URI, and I must say it's undeniably a very special film for me."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was a fictionally dramatized account of the true event of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, and a talented ensemble.

