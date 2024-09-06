Yo Yo Honey Singh admits that his health started getting better after divorce from Shalini Talwar: 'Meri dawaai kum hui hai'

Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of India’s most popular rappers and singers, has spoken about his widely discussed divorce from Shalini Talwar. In a recent interview, The Lungi Dance singer admitted that the divorce didn't emotionally affect him and said, “Meri dawaai kum hui and uske baad main theek hua”. The couple officially parted ways in November 2023 after a mutual settlement was reached in a Delhi court.

While speaking about his divorce with Mashaable India, Singh disclosed that he wasn’t emotionally affected by the separation. “Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi,” he said. The rapper said that everything happened "suddenly" and disclosed that after their split, his health started to get better.

Singh explained that he began feeling better following the divorce, stating that his need for medication lessened, and he no longer experienced symptoms. “Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai (I was sick for a long time, and after the separation, I started feeling better. My medication reduced, and I stopped experiencing symptoms.)

He likened the experience to seeing the world anew after seven years. The rapper chose not to divulge further details about the breakup, citing an agreement with his ex-wife that prevents them from speaking publicly about each other.

Advertisement

In the same interview, The Chaar Bottle Vodka crooner spoke about his close friendship with actress Sonakshi Sinha. He recalled that while they were shooting in Los Angeles, they had a lengthy conversation about marriage. At the time, he was facing difficulties in his own marriage and confided in her.

Sonakshi, despite not being married then, shared her thoughts on the true meaning of marriage. Singh praised her maturity, noting that even at a young age, she had a deep understanding of relationships. He added that when she eventually got married, he remembered their conversation and felt genuinely happy for her.

The Punjabi Singer and rapper is best known for his hits like Brown Rang, Dope Shope, Angrezi Beat, Party All Night, Sunny Sunny, and The Lungi Dance among many others.

ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh criticizes his songs Lungi Dance, Party All Night and more; calls THIS chartbuster track ‘most stupid song’ he has ever written