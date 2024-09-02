Yo Yo Honey Singh is in no mood to mend his 15-year-long feud with Badshah; has THIS to say about Raftaar’s diss tracks against him

“Rolls Royce aur Nano me bohot fark hota hai”, these were Yo Yo Honey Singh’s words a few years back over his comparison with ex-buddy Badshah. The rapper duo parted ways in 2009 over an undisclosed feud but it got uglier when Badshah took out his vengeance against Honey in between his songs. Singh, who took a brief downhill due to his health, couldn’t do much about it but he has certainly not ‘forgotten’ anything.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Honey was asked whether he would like to collaborate with his lost buddies Raftaar and Badshah again and the rapper kept his thoughts straight. “Raftaar has released more diss tracks against me than Badshah, but I respect Raftaar because he is a talent picked up from the streets and I chose him from there. It was a different matter that he turned against me only under someone else’s influence,” said Honey in Hindi.

The Brown Rang singer also revealed that Raftaar had once even apologized to him when they were traveling together but just after six months he again released a diss track against him. Singh said that Raftaar wrote more about others than himself. “Agar Raftaar, Lil Golu, Ikka in teeno ke sath kaam karne ka mauka milega toh mai definately karunga, kyuki ye streets se uthe hue stars hai," Honey stressed again making it very clear that “Badshah ke saath kabhi nahi.”

When asked if he is still angry with Badshah, Honey said, “Naarazgi apno se hoti hai, paraayo se nahi.. Client se nahi.” For the unversed, he called Badshah ‘client’ because the first time they met was when the former’s father approached Honey to make music for his son’s English song. This was the first time when Honey worked with the affluent family of Badshah.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently busy promoting his recently released album called Glory which features an array of songs like Millionaire, Jatt Mehkma, High on Me, Fuck Them, Bonita, Hide It, Malamaal, Rounds N Ring, Lapata, Payal, Caliente, 6 AM, Majnoonh, Sheeshe Wali Chuni, Shamaan De Vele, Beeba, Chhori, and Rap God.

