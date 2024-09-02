Yo Yo Honey Singh criticizes his songs Lungi Dance, Party All Night and more; calls THIS chartbuster track ‘most stupid song’ he has ever written

Rapper Hirdesh Singh who is popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about the time when he made songs in a hurry and wrote anything and everything. While speaking to The Lallantop, the 41-year-old shared that his chartbuster song Sunny Sunny featured in the Yaariyan movie was the stupidest song he ever wrote.

The host randomly asked him if Blue Hai Paani Paani was written in a hurry, Honey Singh agreed detailing that he completed the track in just 2 hours with music and recording. “The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is Blue Hai Paani Paani. Is this even a song? What kind of a song is Blue Hai Paani Paani, Din Hai Sunny Sunny? It's nonsense. To be honest, look at all the songs; is there any substance?”, Singh said in Hindi.

He then criticized his own hit tracks including Lungi Dance and Party All Night while asserting that he was himself not aware of what he was doing and people were prasining me unnecessarily. Honey added, "Now when I am asked to perform these songs, I laugh at myself because people are still crazy about these kinds of songs.”

The revolutionary rapper revealed that he continues to earn revenue from those songs because people continue to play them even today. Honey believes that the catchy sound and a quirky theme with fewer words were quite weird but time was such, that it all worked out in his favor. In case you guys don’t know, Sunny Sunny was released 10 years ago and has over 350 million views on YouTube.

In another interview with Cine Connect recently, Honey Singh said that people tested his patience on the sets of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Lungi Dance. “They called me and made me sit for up to 12 hours with makeup. It was their plan to make me wait. They were like, ‘This guy is so excited to be part of this shoot, let us make him wait.’ I was sitting for 12 hours,” Honey said while calling it most funniest and craziest thing that ever happened to him.

