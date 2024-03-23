Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra admits Disha Patani is ‘tough cookie to crack’ in BTS video showcasing their action scenes

Sidharth Malhotra returned with another action-packed thriller, Yodha. Recently hitting theaters, the film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha has been holding its ground at the box office. Now, Sidharth took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video featuring his and Disha Patani's characters, offering fans a glimpse into the making of the film.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's role in Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from the set of Yodha, providing a sneak peek into his character Arun and Disha Patani's character Laila. The video captures an intense hand-combat scene between the two actors, adding to the film's excitement.

Sidharth captioned the video, "Arun v/s Laila, the deadliest action combat you'll ever see! Watch them being unstoppable with Real Action!"

Take a look:

About Yodha

In Yodha, Arun Katyal, played by Sidharth Malhotra, follows in his father Surender Katyal's (Ronit Roy) footsteps, serving in the Yodha task force, specializing in daring rescue missions funded by the Indian government. Despite his dedication, his wife Priyamvada (Raashii Khanna), the Prime Minister's secretary, disapproves of his risky career choice. When Yodha fails to save a nuclear scientist during a hijacking, Priyamvada's frustration peaks, leading to their separation.

Arun, undeterred, persists in seeking justice for his team and country. His perseverance pays off when he becomes an air commando, only to face another hijacking scenario, leading to media scrutiny and accusations against him and his former team. Arun's resilience is put to the test as he navigates through the complexities of duty, loyalty, and personal sacrifice in the face of adversity.

Yodha box office collection

Yodha had a rough start at the box office, earning only Rs 22 crore in its first week, despite the buy one get one offer and corporate support. Week 2 saw a modest beginning with earnings of Rs 90 lakhs. According to Pinkvilla, If this pattern persists, the film is projected to reach Rs 28-30 crores domestically.

However, international reception has been slightly better, giving makers a glimmer of hope that they can achieve a worldwide gross of Rs 50 crores.

