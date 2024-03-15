pinkvilla
Yodha movie poster

Yodha Movie Review

Hindi

Action
Drama
Thriller

15 Mar 2024 | U/A | 163 Mins

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna-Disha Patani led aerial-thriller doesn't soar, instead crashes

Yodha directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani among others, now plays at a theatre near you.

by Rishil Jogani

Updated on Mar 15, 2024   |  11:09 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra

Yodha doesn't take flight due to its outlandish story and clumsy screenplay (Credit: Dharma Movies)

  • Yodha has redeemable qualities but in totality, it is a tiresome watch
  • Yodha now plays at a theatre near you

Name: yodha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra,Disha Patani,Raashi Khanna

Rating: 2.5

Plot:

Inspired by his father Surender Katyal (Ronit Roy), Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra) works for a special task force that goes by the name of Yodha, funded by the government of India, which specialises in lethal rescue missions. His wife Priyamvada Katyal (Raashii Khanna) is the Prime Minister's secretary and doesn't like her husband play with his life time and again. 

One fine day, the Yodha force comes under scrutiny after they are unable to save a nuclear scientist from a fatal plane hijack. Priyamvada is disappointed because the scientist could have been saved had they be willing to negotiate, something that the Yodhas don't believe in. The aftermath of the mishap is that Team Yodha is suspended in an official enquiry. Arun is asked to sign the divorce papers by Priyamvada as she has had enough of him, to which he obliges on the condition that the country is looked after.

Arun never gives up and continues to write letters to the government bodies. While others in the Yodha taskforce settle with what they are offered, Arun eventually gets to be an air commando, major thanks to the years of experience behind him. 
In a series of events, the flight he boards gets hijacked. The media is manipulated into believing that the entire hijack is orchestrated by ex-Yodha, Arun. Will Arun be able to prove his innocence and save the country from any further humiliation? Watch Yodha in theatres now to find out.

What works for Yodha:

In general, the action in Yodha is high-octane. The hand combat sequences are performed very well. Sidharth Malhotra looks graceful when in action. The shots choreographed inside the aeroplane, especially when it gets out of control, are done superbly, assuring the audience of an immersive experience.
The film has a tonne of issues when it comes to the story and screenplay but it is undeniable that it is very fast paced and manages to keep you on the edge and take you by surprise, on a number of occasions. The songs are lovely to hear. Apart from Qismat, the two songs that instantly click are Zindagi Tere Naam and Tiranga. The background music is solid. The old Shah Rukh Khan movie references through the film can help you do nothing but smile, and trust me there are quite a few of those.

What doesn't work for Yodha: 

Yodha tries to touch upon a lot of things at the same time and is unable to do justice to any of them. There are so many different subplots and conflicts that it will get to your nerves. The story is so outlandish that it becomes impossible to invest emotionally and logically. The film is full of clichés. The dialogues, be it the 'deshbhakti' dialogues or the dialogues of the antagonists are so cheesy that you can help but do nothing, except for controlling your laughs. The Indo-Pak and Kashmir conflict is now becoming redundant. You just know that it is going to tire you. In the case of Yodha, it doesn't just tire you but it also affects you mentally. On a number of occasions, the film tries to bring about forced emotions but when the story is compromised to the extent that it is, it's impossible to feel anything. On the technical front, the dubbing is off in a number of scenes and that does get annoying as a viewer. The crowd scenes in the aircraft are clumsily done.

Watch the Yodha Trailer:

Performances in Yodha:

Sidharth Malhotra as Arun Katyal excels in action. He looks graceful performing the combat scenes. His inability to emote and express as much as it is required however, doesn't help the film.
Raashii Khanna doesn't get a lot to offer as an artist. She does light up the screen with her presence though.
Disha Patani as the flight attendant Laila makes for an interesting character. She oozes glamour and nails the action portions.
Sunny Hinduja as the crooked antagonist brings a lot to the table. Obviously, he is let down by the dialogues.
Kritika Bharadwaj delivers a formidable performance as the stand-in pilot.
It's good to see Tanuj Virwani in the film.
Other supporting characters do well in their little parts.

Final Verdict of Yodha:

Yodha has redeemable qualities and offers thrills too but the film in totality is a tiresome watch, full of clichés, cheesy dialogues and overused tropes. 
You can now watch Yodha at a theatre near you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
