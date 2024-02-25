Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra sports rugged commando look in new poster; trailer to release on THIS date

Yodha is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with actor Sidharth Malhotra leading the charge in this action-packed extravaganza. Following the excitement sparked by the teaser, the makers are now preparing for the release of the trailer. Adding to the buzz, a new poster showcasing Sidharth in a rugged commando appearance has been unveiled, along with the release date of the trailer.

Release date of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's trailer announced with new poster

Today, the cast and crew of Yodha took to Instagram to unveil a captivating new poster from the upcoming movie. The poster features Sidharth Malhotra, exuding power and intensity in his commando uniform, complete with a gun in his hand and a walkie-talkie strapped to his back. Adorned with wounds and dust, Sidharth's rugged appearance adds to the aura of strength and determination. The tagline, "A hijack beyond borders," hints at the high-octane action and suspense awaiting audiences.

Excitingly, the poster also announces the release date of the trailer, set to drop in four days on February 29, 2024. In his Instagram post, Sidharth encourages fans to brace themselves for the thrill, stating, "Fasten your seatbelts, #YodhaTrailer arrives in 4 days!"

Reacting to her husband Sidharth's powerful poster, Kiara Advani, the ever-supportive wife, expressed her admiration by dropping a heart-eyed emoji in the comments.

More about Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Yodha

Teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra, the film boasts a talented cast including actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Recently, the first song from the soundtrack, titled Zindagi Tere Naam, made its debut. Crafted by Vishal Mishra, who not only composed and sang the song but also penned the lyrics alongside Kaushal Kishore, the track unfolds as a tranquil romantic ballad. Set against the backdrop of picturesque locales, the music video captures the palpable chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha unfolds a gripping narrative centered around a high-stakes hijacking. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024.

