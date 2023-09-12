EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a romantic love story; Deets Inside

Safe to say, 2023 has been faring well for Vikrant Massey. The actor kicked off the year with Pavan Kripalani’s thriller, Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan, and followed it up with Santosh Shivan’s ensemble-cast thriller, Mumbaikar. Looking ahead, he has four more movies lined up, namely Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout with Mouni Roy. Adding to this already packed schedule, Vikrant has now signed yet another exciting project.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vikrant Massey would be doing a romantic comedy with actress Raashii Khanna. Vikrant and Raashii have been paired opposite each other in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury, who has also written Vikrant’s upcoming thriller, Sector 36. Although the plot and other details of this yet-untitled project is kept under wraps, shooting has already begun in Mumbai. Vikrant and Raashii commenced shooting for this movie 2-3 days ago and are expected to finish it by November 2023, with plans for a theatrical release in the first half of next year.

Raashii Khanna is exploring Hindi projects

The yet-untitled romantic drama marks Raashii Khanna’s third Hindi film after Madras Cafe (2013) and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action thriller, Yodha, set to release in December this year. The Tholi Prema actress has lately been exploring Hindi projects and was recently seen in Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime series, Farzi. Prior to that, she also starred alongside Ajay Devgn in Disney+Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther. On the south front, she has Aranmanai 4 and Methavi in various stages of production.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is currently awaiting the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, which is scheduled to come out in cinemas on October 27. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The above-mentioned projects aside, Vikrant is also doing screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar’s directorial debut film, adapted from a short story penned by Ruskin Bond.

We reached out to Vikrant Massey and the representatives of Raashii Khanna for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

